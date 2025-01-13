DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY to Return to McDavid Studio for its Final Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dixie's Tupperware Party, starring Fort Worth’s favorite Tupperware Lady, Dixie Longate, will return to McDavid Studio for a limited, six-show engagement April 2-6. This hysterical fan-favorite show comes to Fort Worth in its final season as a special addition to the 2024-2025 Irwin Steel Popular Entertainment Series lineup. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 17 at 10am!

Dixie Longate is the fast-talking, gum chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who is bringing your grandma’s Tupperware party into the 21st century. Audiences howl with laughter as Dixie demonstrates the many alternative uses for the iconic plastic kitchen staple. Filled with outrageously funny tales, heartfelt accounts, audience participation and a little bit of empowerment and homespun wisdom, Dixie’s Tupperware Party leaves your heart a little bigger and your food a little fresher.

“When we heard that Dixie would be hanging up her apron after almost 20 years on the road, we just knew we had to bring her back to McDavid Studio one last time,” said Performing Arts Fort Worth President & CEO Dione Kennedy. “Dixie’s Tupperware Party has been a staple in our Popular Entertainment Series for many years. If you’ve never experienced a Dixie show before, I think you’ll find it’s an experience unlike any other. While you may come for a laugh, you’ll leave with a fresh perspective and of course, some of that Dixie humor and charm.”

Comments