DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY to Return to Forth Worth in April

This hysterical fan-favorite show comes to Fort Worth as a special addition to the 2023-2024 BNSF Popular Entertainment Series lineup.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Dixie's Tupperware Party, starring Fort Worth’s favorite Tupperware Lady, Dixie Longate, will return to Bass Performance Hall's McDavid Studio for a limited, five-show engagement April 11-14. This hysterical fan-favorite show comes to Fort Worth as a special addition to the 2023-2024 BNSF Popular Entertainment Series lineup. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12 at 10am!

Dixie Longate is the fast-talking, gum chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who is bringing your grandma’s Tupperware party into the 21st century. Audiences howl with laughter as Dixie demonstrates the many alternative uses for the iconic plastic kitchen staple. Filled with outrageously funny tales, heartfelt accounts, audience participation and a little bit of empowerment and homespun wisdom, Dixie’s Tupperware Party leaves your heart a little bigger and your food a little fresher.

“It is such a joy to be bringing Dixie’s Tupperware Party back to McDavid Studio,” said Performing Arts Fort Worth President & CEO Dione Kennedy. “While it’s undeniable that Dixie has a charm and sense of humor all her own, she also brings a fresh perspective. If you’ve never experienced a Dixie show before, I think you’ll find that while you come for a laugh, you’ll leave with a whole lot more.”

Tickets are $55 and may be purchased online at www.basshall.com or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) box office hours are Monday-Friday 9am – 5pm and Saturday 10am – 4pm. For group sales discounts please visit www.basshall.com/groups. Additional show information is available at www.basshall.com/dixie and www.dixiestupperwareparty.com.




