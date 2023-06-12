DFW Local Hosts Preview Before National Women's Theatre Festival

"We Can Do It!" is a hybrid musical inspired by playwright Kenady Sean's great grandmother Daphna King, affectionately referred to as "a Cherokee Rose the Riveter". This unique show runs 30 minutes and intertwines both traditional and virtual theater. It tells the story of Daphna and women like her during the tumultuous time of World War II and the awakening Women's Right Movement.

A virtual choir and stomp performance will explore the sounds of motherhood and working in steel, as a woman of 1941 wonders if she can truly have it all. Daphna did what she had to, so we could do what we want to. Join us for a short but sweet time in 1941!

This show will be performed in Grapevine, Texas on June 28th at 5pm, 6pm and 7pm CST at the LifeStage Theatre. It will livestream for all June 30th at 6 pm CST from the National Women's Theatre Festivals WTFringe23 in Raleigh, NC. Attendees of the Festival and NC Locals can see the show on June 30th at 7pm EST and July 1st at 9:30pm EST. For further information, visit Click Here.

"We Can Do It!" is part of the WTFringe23 and the 2023 National Women's Theatre Festival. See the show's trailer here.