DEBBIE DOES DALLAS: The Musical Comes To Theatre Too

The cult classic you never thought would hit the stage is here! Debbie Does Dallas: The Musical will makes its debut at Theatre Too.

Packed with campy humor, outrageous musical numbers, and plenty of heart, this satirical romp is a hilarious celebration of ambition, friendship, and cheerleading spirit.

Inspired by the infamous 1978 adult film, this reimagined musical turns risqué story into a laugh-out-loud satire, blending cheeky comedy with big musical energy. Debbie Benton is a perky, all-American cheerleader with her eyes set on the ultimate goal: becoming a Texas Cowgirl Cheerleader in Dallas. The catch? She can't afford the trip. With her trusty squad by her side, Debbie embarks on a series of increasingly absurd fundraising schemes that lead to outrageous encounters, unexpected lessons, and one unforgettable adventure.

Director James Chandler shares, "When I was first approached to direct this show I was both thrilled to work again in the wonderful world of our basement space, T2, but also honored that I was trusted with this style of production. I think that a lot of people can be quick to judge a show like Debbie Does Dallas and assume that it is a campy, raunchy, sex-filled parody show....which it is. At its core, however, this is a story about a small-town girl, trying to achieve her dreams with the help of her friends. In the world we find ourselves in right now, I think everyone deserves a chance to let their hair down, turn their brain off, have fun and escape for a little while into the silly world of Debbie."

Get your tickets for Debbie Does Dallas: The Musical now at www.Theatre3Dallas.com. Subscribers can confirm their tickets at 214-871-3300 or e-mail at boxoffice@theatre3dallas.com.

Comments