DEATH THE MUSICAL III- Escape Room Comes to Pocket Sandwich

Performances run August 25 - September 23.

By: Aug. 11, 2023

DEATH THE MUSICAL III- Escape Room Comes to Pocket Sandwich

Opening on August 25 and performing Thursdays through Sundays through September 23 is "DEATH THE MUSICAL III- Escape Room", the world premiere of the latest installment in the Death the Musical saga. Written by acclaimed musician and local playwright, Scott A. Eckert, "Escape Room" is the third "Death" sequel, following Death I: The Musical in 2009 and Death Takes a Harmony in 2016. It seems that 7 is Mr. Eckert's lucky number...and ours!

Five sorority sisters reunite after 15 years to reconnect, reminisce, have a little fun, and finally put to rest the tragedy that separated them so long ago. But, can they? Death the Musical III: Escape Room. Some secrets refuse to be kept.

A fun, suspenseful plot with original music that will have you rolling in your seat as you tap your feet. Tickets can be purchased online at our website Click Here. 

The theater is located in Historic Downtown Carrollton Square, 1104 S. Elm Street Carrollton, TX 75206. For assistance or more information call 214-821-1860.




