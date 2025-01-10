DARKFIELD: Immersive Theater Experience Announced In Dallas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The AT&T Performing Arts Center & Realscape Productions have announced DARKFIELD, the internationally acclaimed ground-breaking immersive audio experiences, is bringing its groundbreaking series to Dallas for the first time. Known for pushing the boundaries of sensory storytelling, DARKFIELD offers audiences a unique theatrical experience that blurs the line between reality and imagination.

Set to debut Friday, March 21, 2025 in Sammons Park, DARKFIELD will present three experiences: SÉANCE, FLIGHT, and COMA, each staged within a custom-built shipping container. These pitch-black environments utilize 360-degree binaural sound and innovative sensory effects to create thrilling, immersive worlds that challenge perceptions and evoke deep emotional responses.

“We're thrilled to bring DARKFIELD to Dallas and share these unique experiences with the city,” said Glen Neath, DARKFIELD Co-Artistic Director, “The shows are a testament to the power of sound and the human imagination, and we can't wait for audiences to immerse themselves in it.”

What to Expect:

Location: AT&T Performing Arts Center, Sammons Park

Dates: March 21 – May 4, 2025

Tickets: www.attpac.org/darkfield

Each experience runs approximately 16 to 22 minutes. There will be at least 10 minutes of transition time between each experience. Total time for all experiences is approximately 2 hours.

Darkfield is not suitable for those under the age of 13. Individuals aged 13-15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Each DARKFIELD production is a deeply intimate journey, allowing participants to become active players in narratives that are as captivating as they are unsettling. From exploring the mysteries of the supernatural to confronting the fears that linger in the subconscious, DARKFIELD's experiences promise to be unlike anything Dallas audiences have encountered before.

ABOUT SÉANCE

SÉANCE is the first DARKFIELD shipping container experience, transforming the interior into a Victorian séance room. It asks audiences to believe not only what is happening inside the container, but also in what might be conjured up into the room with them.

ABOUT FLIGHT

FLIGHT's container interior exactly resembles an airline economy cabin and explores the Many-Worlds Interpretation of quantum mechanics, taking audience members through two journeys, two worlds, two realities. There are many worlds in which this plane lands safely.

ABOUT COMA

COMA invites audiences to take part in a mass experiment, to lie down together inside the container and slip into a collective dream. Imagine the moment of waking up is actually the moment when your dream begins.

DARKFIELD's installations have garnered rave reviews and sold-out performances worldwide, from the UK to Australia, captivating audiences with their innovative approach to theatre. Their arrival in Dallas marks an exciting addition to the city's vibrant arts scene.

The Three-Experience Bundle for DARKFIELD goes on sale January 10, 2025 at 10:00am CST at www.attpac.org/darkfield. Three-experience bundles are available at a special price of $60 inclusive of all fees – 20% off the regular experience price. Single tickets are set to go on sale, January 31, 2025.

