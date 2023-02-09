Cry Havoc Theater Company Will Present its Final Performance ENDLINGS in Partnership With Dallas Children's Theater

Dallas Children's Theater will present the final production of Cry Havoc Theater Company. ENDLINGS, running February 12 - February 19, at DCT, is a powerful play that challenges all of us to think about the world we are leaving to the young people. Over the past nine years, Cry Havoc has been celebrated for putting young artists in the lead as creators and actors of bold art that disrupts expectations and shakes up old, entrenched conversations.

An endling (noun) is defined as "an individual living thing that is the last survivor of its species or subspecies and whose death consequently means the extinction of that species or subspecies." It is a fitting symbol for this show originally developed during the early days of the pandemic. Originally presented as an audio-play during the COVID shutdown, the script is being updated and adapted for in-person performances at DCT.

ENDLINGS explores topics including climate change, social justice, grief, art, and much more with frank, youthful honesty. First-person interviews with individuals who are living on the front lines of climate change are juxtaposed with conversations among the teens of Cry Havoc to create a mind-shifting, thought-provoking, must-see theater piece that serves as a powerful conduit for community dialogue around issues that matter to all of us. Post-show conversations with the teen actors - who talk about their experience with this subject matter - will follow every performance.

"We have always been impressed with Cry Havoc's commitment to teens and storytelling from their perspective," says Nancy Schaeffer, DCT artistic director. "We're thrilled to be able to work with them to make this bold, thoughtful, and honest final presentation possible."

"I am immensely proud of the work we have gifted to the community over the last nine years," says Mara Richards Bim, director and founder of Cry Havoc. "We have exceeded all hopes and expectations, have opened minds and hearts in Dallas and beyond, and have raised the bar nationally for what youth theater can look like. As we know, to everything, there is a season. It has been a very meaningful season," says Bim.

Bim concludes, "Whether you've followed us for years or are just joining us for our final production, we thank you for being a part of our journey."

Tickets are $20 per person and are now on sale at dct.org/plays.