Country Stars Home Free Set To Perform At Boch Center Shubert Theatre

All-vocal Country entertainers Home Free have made their mark on the music scene, racking up nearly 600,000 album equivalents globally.

Aug. 24, 2022  

Country a cappella band Home Free will bring their unique sound to the Boch Center Shubert Theatre for an incredible night of music Friday, October 14. The band is currently celebrating the release of their latest album "The Sounds of the Lockdown". Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 26 at BochCenter.org.

The band will be bringing new music from "The Sounds of the Lockdown." The acclaimed group lit up the 2021 holiday season by hitting the road on their Warmest Winter Holiday Tour - showcasing songs off their most recent studio album, WARMEST WINTER (2020, Home Free Records), which features 12 festive staples, memorable collaborations and Home Free originals. This new project follows the acclaimed group's DIVE BAR SAINTS album, which arrived at #2 on the Billboard Country Album Sales chart. Home Free's extensive catalog spotlights six Top 10 albums, including TIMELESS, FULL OF (EVEN MORE) CHEER, FULL OF CHEER, COUNTRY EVOLUTION, and their breakout debut CRAZY LIFE (2014).

Tickets are on sale now at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Telecharge. The Boch Center Shubert Theatre is located at 265 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02116.

The Boch Center is one of the nation's leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England's largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.

Located in Boston's historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Leadership Program and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston's arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.





