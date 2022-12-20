Coppell Arts Center To Welcome San Jose Taiko This January

Coppell Arts Center will present the world-class Japanese drumming ensemble, San Jose Taiko, for two performances on Saturday, January 28: an interactive, educational matinee at 1 PM and an exhilarating evening performance at 7 PM. Both will take place in the Main Hall at the Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019). Tickets are on sale now at CoppellArtsCenter.org or through the Box Office at 972-304-7047. Tickets to the interactive matinee are $27 and tickets to the evening performance are $35.

Known for their synchronized choreography, eclectic musicality, and joyful spirit, San Jose Taiko has been mesmerizing audiences since 1973 with the powerful and propulsive sounds of the taiko drum. Inspired by traditional Japanese drumming, San Jose Taiko performers express the beauty and harmony of the human spirit through the sounds of the taiko as they create new dimensions in Asian American movement and music. The ensemble tours extensively-both nationally and internationally-and mesmerizes more than 75,000 audience members each year.

About the Interactive Matinee Performance: Exploring and experiencing creative expression in the form of taiko enriches our lives and communities in important ways. It helps us grow and find personal fulfillment, teaches and challenges us, and helps us understand and empathize with others. This 45-minute student program presents San Jose Taiko's basic philosophical principles and encourages students to actively participate in its high-action demonstration. The performance will be followed by a Q&A with eight members of the San Jose Taiko ensemble.

Coppell Arts Center is part of Coppell's 30-year-plan to present nationally touring shows and be the new home for its five resident art companies: The Ballet Ensemble of Texas, Coppell Community Chorale, Coppell Creatives, Coppell Community Orchestra, and Theatre Coppell. Located in the heart of Old Town Coppell, the city's newly developed retail and entertainment district, the Center will serve as the anchoring entertainment venue and fill a need expressed since 2009 by Coppell residents to provide gathering spaces, a nightlife scene, cultural opportunities, and amenities for Coppell residents and visitors. The 30,000 square-foot center boasts six versatile spaces for a diverse mix of performance styles, exhibits, and entertainment, including a 442-seat main hall to host a variety of performances and productions from concerts, to touring productions, orchestral music, and corporate events; a 196-seat Black Box Theater designed for intimate theatrical productions, art exhibitions, and special events; a 2,000-square foot multi-purpose reception hall to host art exhibits, events, meetings, and nightlife; and The Grove Performance Plaza to serve as outdoor community spaces for special events and performances with views of Old Town Coppell. Corgan Architects are designing it with consulting from Schuler Shook and Jaffe Holden. For more information, go to www.coppellartscenter.org.