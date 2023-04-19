Coppell Arts Center Presents FOUR DAY WEEKEND

Coppell Arts Center has announced that Fort Worth-based comedy troupe, Four Day Weekend, will bring their hilarious brand of improv comedy to the Center's Main Hall for three performances - Thursday, May 11 (7:30 PM), Thursday, June 8 (7:30 PM), and Thursday, July 13 (7:30 PM). Doors open at 6 PM. All performances will take place at 505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at CoppellArtsCenter.org or through the Box Office at 972-304-7047.

The performances may be on Thursdays, but comedy fans can kick-off the weekend early at the Coppell Arts Center with the show D Magazine describes as, "Whose Line Is It Anyway? meets Saturday Night Live." Join the comedians named "Best Entertainment Experience in Texas" for award-winning comedy built around audience suggestions and participation. Four Day Weekend will provide side-splitting laughter through a comedy experience to remember. Plus, it's never the same show twice! Audiences are encouraged to return each month to catch new material at all three shows in Coppell to get their comedy fix.