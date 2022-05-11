Company of Rowlett Performers to Present SEUSSICAL This Month

Company of Rowlett Performers will present Seussical May 28 - June 4, 2022 at Plaza Theater (521 W. State St., Garland, TX.75040). The musical comedy is a combination of numerous beloved Dr. Seuss stories including Horton Hears a Who!, Gertrude McFuzz, and Horton Hatches the Egg. Two-hour show by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty is fun for the whole family. Tickets are $15 and are now available on corptheatre.org.

The cast includes: Matthew Jeffcoat as The Cat in the Hat, Addison Nguyen as Jojo, David Benedict as Horton the Elephant, Elena Mahn as Gertrude McFuzz, Kimberly Alldredge as Mayzie Labird, Kristan Kelley as The Sour Kangaroo, Araceli Trevino, Corey Thomas and Aaron Tovar as Wickersham Brothers, Eve Fruth as Yertle the Turtle, Karina Wade, Diane Ly and Kami Kelley as Bird Girls, Tom Jeffcoat as Mr. Mayor, Tori Dez as Mrs. Mayor, Derek Wonderly as General Genghis Khan Schmitz, Marisol Valadez, Samantha Rozinsky and Bexley Trevino as Whoville Child and Circus Animal. Tickets are now available on corptheatre.org.

The Company of Rowlett Performers (CORP Theatre) was founded by Donna Covington in 2000. The company began as an afterschool program and grew into a thriving community theatre company priding itself in educating youth in theatre. CORP Theatre Performers performs at Plaza Theatre in Garland, Texas. Call (972) 205-2790 or visit corptheatre.org for tickets.