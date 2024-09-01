Circle Theatre to Present THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Circle Theatre will present The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, by Obie Award-winning playwright Kristoffer Diaz from October 3 through 26th.

This razor-sharp satire body-slams its way through the glitz, glam, and gut-wrenching realities of pro-wrestling and media stereotypes. This show throws you right into the ring, introducing an unforgettable tag team: Macedonio “Mace” Guerra and Vigneshwar “VP” Paduar. But this isn't just about wrestling. It's about slamming down stereotypes, fighting against prejudice, and locking in on the uncomfortable truths of racism and politics lurking in mass media. So, gear up for a high-voltage theatrical event that doesn't just play to win—it fights for what matters.

“Leave everything on the mat.” The show opens by introducing us to an unconventional wrestling duo. Macedonio Guerra (“Mace”), a Puerto Rican wrestling fanatic (and “jobber” in the ring), finds himself teamed up with Vigneshwar Paduar (“VP”), a Brooklynite of Indian descent. The two have found a unique bond and ambition to fight together, wrestling for fun and for funds. In an electrifying turn of events, they are picked up, and cast as “terrorists” in the ring. The crowd revels in this narrative, forcing audience members to pick up the pieces. Through Macedonio and Vigneshwar, Playwright Diaz pushes boundaries beyond the wrestling ring — addressing unspoken issues such as racism and politics and their presence within mass media. In this high-voltage play, it's not just about winning matches but fighting for silenced truths. Buckle up—this striking theatrical experience leaves everything on the mat.

*contains adult language and situations*

Circle's production features Alex Rocha (Macedonio Guerra “Mace”), Nate Davis (Chad Deity), Brett Warner* (Everett K. Olson), Prem Desai (Vigneshwar Paduar “VP”), David Saldivar (Bad Guy/Billy Heartland/Old Glory), Javier Casablanca (Mace Understudy)

Circle Theatre's production and creative team members include: Alejandro Saucedo (Director), Gabriela Leodiou* (Stage Manager), Colin M. Schwartz (Master Carpenter), Jennye James (Assistant Master Carpenter), Tony DiBernardo (Scenic Designer), Jennye James (Scenic Artist), Jamie Milligan (Lighting Designer/ME), Hope Cox (Costume Designer), Claudia Martinez (Sound Designer), Rayven Harris (Props Designer), (Wardrobe), Maryam Baig (CCS), TayStan Photography

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR & PLAYWRIGHT

ALEJANDRO SAUCEDO: DIRECTOR

Alejandro is a DFW Actor/Director from Haltom City, Texas. Directorial credits include Pirates of Penzance (Theatre Three), I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change (Theatre Too), Marisol (Theatre TCU), Play That Goes Wrong (AD/Stage West and Watertower Theatre), Heroes of the Fourth Turning (AD/Second Thought), and Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical (AD/Stage West). Future productions include In the Heights (Theatre Arlington) and Mamá Goose (UTA). Alejandro is also a teaching artist at Stage West, Junior Players, and Amphibian Stage. Recipient of the 2023 Bill Garber Young Artist Award from the Live Theatre League of Tarrant County.

Kristoffer Diaz: PLAYWRIGHT

Kristoffer Diaz is a playwright, librettist, screenwriter, and educator. His play The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama. His adaptation of the Disney film Hercules premiered in Central Park in Summer 2019 as part of the Joseph Papp Public Theater's Public Works program with a cast of nearly 200. Other full-length titles include Welcome to Arroyo's, Reggie Hoops, and The Unfortunates. His work has been produced, commissioned, and developed at The Public Theater, Dallas Theater Center, Geffen Playhouse, ACT, Center Theatre Group, The Goodman, Second Stage, Victory Gardens, and Oregon Shakespeare Festival, among many others. Awards include the Guggenheim, Jerome, Van Lier, NYFA, and Gail Merrifield Papp Fellowships; New York Times Outstanding Playwright Award; Lucille Lortel, Equity Jeff, and OBIE Awards; and the Future Aesthetics Artist Regrant, among others.

As a screenwriter, Kristoffer has developed original television pilots for HBO and FX, written for the first season of Netflix's GLOW, and adapted the musical Rent for FOX.

Kristoffer holds a BA from New York University's Gallatin School of Individualized Study, an MFA from NYU's Department of Dramatic Writing, and an MFA from Brooklyn College's Performing Arts Management program. He teaches playwriting at New York University. He is an alumnus of New Dramatists and a member of its Board of Directors, a member of the Dramatists Guild Council, and a member of the Writer's Guild of America, East.

TICKETS

Individual ticket prices for plays are $37-$45. Preview performance tickets are $20. Circle Theatre's box office is open from 12-5 pm, Tuesday through Friday, and one hour before show times. Call 817.877.3040 for further information and reservations, or visit CircleTheatre.com to buy tickets online. You can also make reservations at the Circle Theatre box office, 230 West Fourth Street between Houston and Throckmorton, in downtown Fort Worth. Senior, Student, Military, KERA, Press Pass, 1106 Lupo, and Group discounts are available (previews and opening night excluded). Half-price tickets for students are sold 30 minutes before show time, subject to availability. Patrons who will require elevator access should contact our box office for instructions.

Previews ($20 | Code: Pre)

Thursday, October 3, 7:30 pm

Friday, October 4, 8:00 pm

Saturday, October 5, 3:00 pm

ABOUT CIRCLE THEATRE

Founded in 1981 by Rose Pearson and Bill Newberry, Circle Theatre's mission is the advocacy of contemporary plays rarely seen in this community. Circle is committed to presenting professional, innovative theatre in an intimate setting.

