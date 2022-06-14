Cast & Creative Details For THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at WaterTower Theatre

WaterTower Theatre Producing Artistic Director Shane Peterman today announced casting and creative details for The Bridges of Madison County in Concert.

WaterTower Theatre's final show of its 26th Season is The Bridges of Madison County, which will run September 7-11, 2022 on the Terry Martin Main Stage at the Addison Theatre Centre. Based on the best-selling novel & award-winning movie of the same title, The Bridges of Madison County recalls the unexpected affair of Francesca Johnson, a devoted Italian-born housewife, and Robert Kincaid, a roving National Geographic photographer. Set amidst the cornfields of Iowa in 1965, this sweeping musical romance about the roads we travel and bridges we dare to cross brings to life four sensual, heart-stirring days that will alter Francesca and Robert's lives forever. With a soaring score by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and book by Pulitzer and Tony Award winner Marsha Norman, The Bridges of Madison Country is a touching and powerful story that will leave you breathless.

"When I saw the original production of The Bridges of Madison County during its final week on Broadway I knew this show belonged on WaterTower's stage. To be able to bring this beautiful show to life with this amazing creative team, and an immensely talented local cast or actors, singers, and musicians, is simply the perfect realization of that dream." - Shane Peterman, Producing Artistic Director.

Shane Peterman will direct WaterTower Theatre's production and is joined by music director Vonda K. Bowling. There are very limited tickets available dur to the limited 1 week run of this production, presented in concert, no music or dialogue will be omitted, and audiences will be enthralled by the stunning beauty of the score in a whole new way with the orchestra placed on stage alongside the actors.

Music Director, Vonda K. Bowling added, "I'm thrilled to finally Music Direct this show after 2 years of waiting! Actually, I've been saying 'I will do this show' since 2014 when I heard 'One Second and a Million Miles' on the Broadway channel. When the song ended, I realized I wasn't breathing. Thankfully WTT will put the orchestra center stage for this concert production, because, after all, that's the main character of this show."

The production stars Laura Lites as Francesca Johnson, Christopher J. Deaton as Robert Kincaid, Aaron C. White as Richard "Bud" Johnson, Amber Marie Flores as Marian, Bryson Pope as Michael Johnson, Analyse Melendez as Carolyn Johnson, Caroline Rivera as Marge, Stan Graner as Charlie, and Rachel Nicole Poole as the State Fair Singer.

The onstage orchestra includes Vonda K. Bowling (Conductor/Piano), Elijah Evans (Violin), Eric Jones (Viola), Dennis Langevin (Guitar 1), Jesse Ramirez (Guitar 2), Brian Seo (Cello), Sara Bollinger (Bass), and Brian Seo (Percussion). This gorgeous production adds many voices new to the WTT stage, with the addition of an ensemble of pit singers filling out the vocals of this epic music theater score: Anthony J. Ortega, Hunter Hurt, Megan A. Liles, Claire Greenberg, Jéssica Webba, Tara Park, Dominic Pecikonis, Rebekah Prim, Nijel Smith, and Jason Hallman.

The creative team includes Jorge Guerra as Sound Designer/Sound Mixer & Kennedy 'Kae" Styron as Scenic Designer.

The production has been approved by Actors Equity Association under their fully vaccinated safety protocols for indoor productions, ensuring the safety of both artists and patrons alike.

Based on the best-selling novel, and developed by the Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning creative team of Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years, Parade, Songs for a New World) and Marsha Norman, The Bridges of Madison County captures the lyrical expanse of America's heartland along with the yearning entangled in the eternal question, "What if...?"

Winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Score and Orchestrations, this sweeping romance about the roads we travel, the doors we open and the bridges we dare to cross will leave audiences breathless.

Francesca Johnson was a young woman living in her war-ravaged home of Italy following WW2. She married an American soldier and moved to America leaving her home and sister Chiara behind. In the present day of 1965, she is a mother of 2 teenagers who is looking forward to a rare four days alone on her Iowa farm while her family visits the State Fair. When ruggedly handsome, National Geographic photographer, Robert Kincaid, pulls into her driveway seeking directions, though, what happens in those four days may very well alter the course of Francesca's life.

With a soaring score and a heartbreaking story, The Bridges of Madison County is a touching and powerful addition to any theatre's season. The tour de force roles of Francesca and Robert are a dream come true for any actor, while the ensemble is rich with characters that tell their own individual stories and receive plenty of focus on stage.

For more information on WaterTower Theatre and upcoming productions, visit us online at www.watertowertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 972.450.6232.