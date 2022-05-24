Cast Announced for WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN at MainStage Irving-Las Colinas

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas is pleased to announce the cast and performance dates for the upcoming production of Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. Based on the film by Pedro Almodóvar, this zany musical features a book Jeffrey Lane and music and lyrics by David Yazbek.

Directed by DFW favorite B.J. Cleveland, this high-energy musical will whisk audiences away to 1980s Madrid for three weekends, July 15-30, 2022, in the Dupree Theater at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd, Irving). Single tickets range from $25 to $32 and are on sale now at www.IrvingArtsCenter.com. Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the Irving Arts Center Box Office at 972-252-2787.

Both touching and hilarious, this zany musical whisks us off to sexy 1980s Madrid, and to the unravelling world of Pepa, Pepa's wandering lover, the lover's nutty ex-wife, their son and his fianceìe, Pepa's ditzy friend and that friend's suspicious boyfriend, plus a lawyer, and a talkative taxi driver. All this comedic chaos is served up with a very specially laced gazpacho, and an irresistible Spanish beat. Exhilarating musical farce!

Cast includes:

Pepa - Molly Robinson

Ivan - Daniel Memmot

Lucia - Sara Shelby-Martin

Carlos - Robert Mata

Marisa - Jackie Pock Gibbons

Candela - Lexi Nieto

Paulina - Kelly Holmes

Taxi Driver - Jason Philip Solís

Concierge - Kimberly Smith

Malik, Ensemble - Malik Offor

Doctor, Director, Magistrate, Chief Inspector, Ensemble - Samantha Padilla

Magistrate 2, Detective, Ensemble - Audrey Ham

Overture Girl, Matador/Model, Phone Repairman, Ensemble - Sydney Hamil

Radio Actress, Commercial Singer, Ensemble - Anna Deshotels

Photographer, Ensemble - Emma Triana

Young Lucia, Rosalia, Commercial Singer, Ensemble - Janessa Whitlock

Cristina, Commercial Singer, Ensemble - Rebecca Litsey

For more about MainStage, visit www.MainStageIrving.com. MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Board is a 501c3 non-profit organization funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board.