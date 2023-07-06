Cast And Creative Team Set for LET THE RIGHT ONE IN at Outcry Theatre

Let The Right One In is an enchanting, brutal vampire myth and coming-of-age love story adapted from the bestselling novel and award-winning film.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Richard Thomas to Continue as Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour for 2023-24 Seas Photo 1 Richard Thomas to Continue in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour
Review: Disney's NEWSIES at the Plaza Theater Cleburne, Texas Photo 2 Review: Disney's NEWSIES at the Plaza Theater Cleburne, Texas
NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Coppell Arts Center This Month Photo 3 NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Coppell Arts Center This Month
FAIR PARK FOURTH, Presented By Regions Bank, Returns On July 4 Photo 4 FAIR PARK FOURTH, Presented By Regions Bank, Returns On July 4

Cast And Creative Team Set for LET THE RIGHT ONE IN at Outcry Theatre

This August, Outcry Theatre will present Let The Right One In, a play by Jack Thorne, based on the novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist. Let The Right One In is an enchanting, brutal vampire myth and coming-of-age love story adapted from the bestselling novel and award-winning film.

Oskar is a bullied, lonely teenage boy living with his mother on a housing estate at the edge of town when a spate of sinister killings rock the neighborhood. Eli is the young girl who has just moved in next door. She doesn't go to school and never leaves the flat by day. Sensing in each other a kindred spirit, the two become devoted friends. What Oskar doesn't know is that Eli has been a teenager for a very long time.

Let The Right One In stars Dylan Weand (he/him) as Oskar, Charli Henn (they/them) as Eli, Ryan Maffei as Hakan, Jason Johnson-Spinos (he/him) as Mr. Avila/Oskar's Dad/Torkel, Jake Lawrence Geary (he/him) as Halmberg/Janne, Violet Forbes (they/he/she) as Jonny, Brady Beckley (he/him) as Micke, Audrey Medrano as Oskar's Mom, Michael Anderson (he/him) as Kurt/Jocke/Nils/Stefan, and Keven Diaz (he/him) as Jimmy/Ensemble.

The show is directed by Becca Johnson-Spinos and stage managed by Elizabeth Cantrell, with fight consulting by Adam Kullman. The show will feature scenic design by Cory Garrett, lighting design by Courtney Amaro, sound design by Jason Johnson-Spinos, and blood special effects by Isabel Flores.

Performances:
Friday, August 4, 7:30pm
Saturday, August 5, 2pm & 7:30pm
Sunday, August 6, 2pm

Friday, August 11, 7:30pm
Saturday, August 12, 2pm & 7:30pm
Sunday, August 13, 2pm

Tickets:
​General Admission $15-20
​Premium Reserved Seating $25

Tickets will be available online and at the door. There is a service charge for tickets purchased online or with a credit card.

Let The Right One In is presented at:
Addison Theatre Centre, Karol Omlor Studio Theatre
​15650 Addison Rd.
Addison, TX 75001

About Outcry Theatre:


The mission of Outcry Theatre, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is to draw youth and young adults to the theatre as both audience and participants. Outcry Theatre strives to integrate the arts into the lives of young people to encourage them to become lifelong artists and arts appreciators.

Outcry Theatre utilizes bold artistic vision, highly physical staging, and an energetic and visceral performance style. With rigorous rehearsals, tenacious attention to detail, and unwavering dedication to excellence, Outcry Theatre focuses on developing stellar performances and exceptional storytelling.

Outcry Theatre is funded in part by the City of Plano, ​the Texas Commission on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Town of Addison.

Outcry Theatre can be found online at Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Coppell Arts Center This Month Photo
NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Coppell Arts Center This Month

Coppell Arts Center presents a limited run of Theatre Three’s emotionally charged Next to Normal from July 21–23.

2
Bishop Arts Theatre To Produce Camika Spencers New Play, ONE YEAR IN EGYPT Photo
Bishop Arts Theatre To Produce Camika Spencer's New Play, ONE YEAR IN EGYPT

Bishop Arts Theatre Center has announced the world premiere production of Camika Spencer's new play, One Year In Egypt, beginning August 11 – 27, 2023, for three consecutive weekends. 

3
Plano Symphony Orchestra Announces Board Of Directors For 2023/2024 Photo
Plano Symphony Orchestra Announces Board Of Directors For 2023/2024

Gregory Patterson, Executive Director of the Plano Symphony Orchestra, today announced that at the recent PSO Annual Meeting, the Board unanimously elected Brenda Mills as President as well as the election of several returning and new board members in addition to a slate of new officers. The Board voted to approve the following officers: Brenda Mills, President; Nancy Freeman, Vice President; Marion Brockette, Secretary; Craig Barber, Treasurer.

4
Review: Disneys NEWSIES at the Plaza Theater Cleburne, Texas Photo
Review: Disney's NEWSIES at the Plaza Theater Cleburne, Texas

The beautiful Plaza Theatre uses its 276 seat ‘in-the-round’ seating to capture all the action (and there’s plenty) for this “Little Train That Could” themed production of NEWSIES.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at CHESS at The Muny Video Photos & Video: First Look at CHESS at The Muny
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen Video
Wendell Pierce Unpacks an Epic Career on Stage and Screen
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
Watch Matthew López's RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Movie Trailer Video
Watch Matthew López's RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Movie Trailer
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Newsies
Plaza Theatre Company (6/09-7/08)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Flea In Her Ear
Allen Contemporary Theatre (6/30-7/16)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Count of Monte Cristo
Plaza Theatre Company (7/14-8/05)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TEEN SCENE PLAYERS present… THE SECRET LIFE OF GIRLS
Dallas Childrens Theater (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Free Art & Drama Summer Camps "Vampires, Werewolves & Aliens""
Art Centre Theatre (7/24-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# White Christmas
Irving Art Center (6/30-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Women
Artisan Center Theater (5/26-7/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Let The Right One In
Addison Theatre Centre (8/04-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Beauty & the Beast
Lubbock Community Theatre (12/08-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# His Story: The Musical
The Broadway Tent (5/05-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You