Cast And Creative Team Set for LET THE RIGHT ONE IN at Outcry Theatre

This August, Outcry Theatre will present Let The Right One In, a play by Jack Thorne, based on the novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist. Let The Right One In is an enchanting, brutal vampire myth and coming-of-age love story adapted from the bestselling novel and award-winning film.

Oskar is a bullied, lonely teenage boy living with his mother on a housing estate at the edge of town when a spate of sinister killings rock the neighborhood. Eli is the young girl who has just moved in next door. She doesn't go to school and never leaves the flat by day. Sensing in each other a kindred spirit, the two become devoted friends. What Oskar doesn't know is that Eli has been a teenager for a very long time.

Let The Right One In stars Dylan Weand (he/him) as Oskar, Charli Henn (they/them) as Eli, Ryan Maffei as Hakan, Jason Johnson-Spinos (he/him) as Mr. Avila/Oskar's Dad/Torkel, Jake Lawrence Geary (he/him) as Halmberg/Janne, Violet Forbes (they/he/she) as Jonny, Brady Beckley (he/him) as Micke, Audrey Medrano as Oskar's Mom, Michael Anderson (he/him) as Kurt/Jocke/Nils/Stefan, and Keven Diaz (he/him) as Jimmy/Ensemble.

The show is directed by Becca Johnson-Spinos and stage managed by Elizabeth Cantrell, with fight consulting by Adam Kullman. The show will feature scenic design by Cory Garrett, lighting design by Courtney Amaro, sound design by Jason Johnson-Spinos, and blood special effects by Isabel Flores.

Performances:

Friday, August 4, 7:30pm

Saturday, August 5, 2pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, August 6, 2pm

Friday, August 11, 7:30pm

Saturday, August 12, 2pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, August 13, 2pm

Tickets:

​General Admission $15-20

​Premium Reserved Seating $25

Tickets will be available online and at the door. There is a service charge for tickets purchased online or with a credit card.

Let The Right One In is presented at:

Addison Theatre Centre, Karol Omlor Studio Theatre

​15650 Addison Rd.

Addison, TX 75001

About Outcry Theatre:



The mission of Outcry Theatre, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is to draw youth and young adults to the theatre as both audience and participants. Outcry Theatre strives to integrate the arts into the lives of young people to encourage them to become lifelong artists and arts appreciators.

Outcry Theatre utilizes bold artistic vision, highly physical staging, and an energetic and visceral performance style. With rigorous rehearsals, tenacious attention to detail, and unwavering dedication to excellence, Outcry Theatre focuses on developing stellar performances and exceptional storytelling.

Outcry Theatre is funded in part by the City of Plano, ​the Texas Commission on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Town of Addison.

Outcry Theatre can be found online at Click Here