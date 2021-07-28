Casa Manana Opens With Apprentice Program

Wally Jones and Casa Mañana's 2021 Apprentice Program will present Bonnie & Clyde, August 6-8, 2021, presented by Frank Kent Cadillac. Tickets are on sale now.

America's most notorious lovers and bank robbers take the country by storm in this compelling adventure. At the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to America's most renowned folk heroes and Texas law enforcement's worst nightmares. Fearless, shameless and alluring, the Tony-nominated Bonnie & Clyde is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire country. This show is suitable for mature audiences.

The all-student Bonnie & Clyde cast will be led by Apprentice Program veterans Maya Michalski as "Bonnie" and Tristin Thomas as "Clyde." They are supported by Chloe Evans as "Blanche," Danny Bass as "Buck," Samuel Majors as "Ted," Lauren Magee as "Emma," Bryson Pope as "Preacher," Emma Grace Freeman as "Young Bonnie" and Patrick Bilbow as "Young Clyde." Additional cast members include Olivia Rodriguez Smith, Alyssa Menckhoff, Grace Moore, Ally Ramsey, Takara Bailey, Kaitlin Nichole Johnson, Emma Gervasi, Sophia Garcia, Jude Lewis, Stephen Newton, Max Rose, David Midkiff, Brandon Parker, Joshua McLemore, Sebastian Archibald and Brady Raboin.

Casa Mañana is thrilled to welcome back Jeremy Dumont, director/choreographer and Vonda K. Bowling, music director, to lead the creative team. Additional creative team members include Michael Sabourin, scenic design; Samuel Rushen, lighting design; Andrew Linhart, sound design; Tammy Spencer, costume design; Catherine Petty-Rogers, wig, hair and makeup design; and Roxanne Martinez, stage manager.

Conceived in 2010 by Executive Producer and President of Casa Mañana, Wally Jones, the Apprentice Program is an audition-based program for local teenaged performers ages 14 - 19. Whether they aspire to careers in the theatre as performers, designers, stage managers, technicians or administrators, this summer musical gives the area's most dedicated young artists the opportunity to present a Broadway-caliber musical production, fully staged and produced by Casa Mañana. Past Apprentice Program productions include Les Misérables: School Edition, The Secret Garden, Parade, Jekyll & Hyde, Big Fish and Children of Eden. The inaugural Apprentice Program production of Les Misérables:School Edition (2010) was hailed as "a musical miracle" by theatre critic Gary Cogil. Recently named the #1 regional theatre training program for young performers by backstage.com, the elite Apprentice Program includes participants who have been accepted to prestigious universities such as Carnegie Mellon University, Webster University, Otterbein University, The Neighborhood Playhouse in NYC, and Baldwin Wallace University to name a few.

Casa Mañana's production of Bonnie & Clyde is presented for a limited engagement at Casa Mañana Theatre. Performance dates are Friday, August 6 at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, August 7 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, August 8 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets for Bonnie & Clyde are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.casamanana.org or by calling the box office at 817.332.2272. Ticket prices range from $25 - $35. For more information, visit www.casamanana.org.