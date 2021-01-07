Casa Mañana Postpones Performances Until Summer 2021

Musicals are currently on hold at Casa Mañana until at least the end of the summer 2021, Fort Worth reports.

The theater's Broadway and Children's Theatre performances are currently postponed through the end of July.

"While the distribution of the [COVID-19] vaccine is promising, we believe we will remain under the safety restrictions of Actors' Equity Association, the State of Texas, and the CDC through the spring and into summer," a statement reads. "We want our patrons (and you) to experience the full, Broadway-style musicals that they have come to expect and enjoy, and such productions require large casts and crews. We are confident that we can open the season in August."

Check out the revised lineup below!

Apprentice Program's Bonnie & Clyde - Aug. 6 - 8, 2021

Grace Goes to Washington - Oct. 9 - 24, 2021

Choir of Man - Nov. 9 - 14, 2021

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - Nov. 20 - Dec. 23, 2021

Matilda the Musical - Feb. 4 - 13, 2022

Steel Magnolias - February 26 - March 6, 2022

Shrek the Musical - March 19 - April 3, 2022

Disney's Descendants the Musical - April 23 - May 8, 2022

Disney's Newsies - June 4 - 12, 2022

Smokey Joe's Café - July 23 - 31, 2022

Read more on Fort Worth.