Candid Camera LOL Tour Is Coming To The Eisemann Center November 23
Eisemann Center Presents the Candid Camera LOL Tour with Peter Funt Saturday November 23, 2019 at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson at 7:30 pm. Candid Camera has been catching Americans in the act of being themselves for 49 years.
First Allen Funt, and then his son Peter, used the tools of their unique trade - a hidden camera and gentle humor - to capture the reactions of ordinary people to extraordinary, and even bizarre situations. Peter Funt celebrates America's favorite reality series in a performance that appeals to all audiences. The show began as Candid Microphone in 1947, and then moved to television in 1948. It's famous tag line: "Smile! You're on Candid Camera" is universally known. Candid Camera has appeared on every major broadcast network, as well as several cable channels. Many episodes are available on DVD.
Peter Funt presents a multi-media romp that makes audiences laugh out loud! Candid Camera's LOL Tour with Peter Funt is a hilarious stage comedy blended with clips, quips and behind-the-scenes tales from the show's funniest moments. Candid Camera holds a unique place in entertainment history as the only show to have produced new episodes in each of the last eight decades - from Allen Funt's debut in 1948 through Peter's recent run on TV Land. Peter's latest show was a "Top Pick" in People magazine and praised by The New York Times. The stage show incorporates the best Candid Camera clips in a fast-paced, laugh-filled romp through the decades. Peter's topical humor is blended with audience participation and special surprises to make the show a great night of fun.
The performance of Candid Camera LOL Tour is Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 7:30 pm in the Hill Performance Hall. Tickets are $29-$40 and are available online at eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. The Ticket Office is open from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm Monday - Saturday and one hour before performances. Group discounts are available by calling Group Sales at 972-744-4650.