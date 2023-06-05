CAPTAIN BLOOD - A Pirate Melodrama Comes to Pocket Sandwich Theatre This Summer

Performances run June 30-August 12.
Pocket Sandwich Theatre has announced its upcoming summer melodrama in its new theater that opened this past December in Historic Downtown Carrollton. Opening on June 28 and running Thursday through Sunday evenings through August 12 is "Captain Blood-A Pirate Melodrama", another one of our infamous popcorn-tossing melodramas, written by Joe Dickinson and directed by Nick Haley.
Arrrgh, me mateys! Send up the signal, gather your crew and ready your popcorn throwin' arm for the Pocket Sandwich Theatre's thrilling pirate melodrama "Captain Blood-The Pirate Melodrama"!! We're going back further than ever before to capture a tale of blood- thirsty cutthroats versus proper scoundrels of her Majesty's navy. There is fighting, singing, laughs, love, betrayal and tender moments that would melt even the darkest blaggard's heart. Sound like your household? Get the kids out of the house and take them to a show!
Tickets can be purchased online at our website Click Here.
The theater is located at 1104 S. Elm Street Carrollton, TX 75206. For assistance or more information call 214-821-1860.
