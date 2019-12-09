BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards Update: Casa Mañana Leads Best Venue!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Dallas:

Performance Award (Adult): Best Actor in a Musical

Austin Bender - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Granbury Theatre Company 19%

Tevin Cates - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Grand Prairie Arts Council 17%

Evan Beggs - NEWSIES - Plaza Theatre Company 15%

Performance Award (Adult): Best Actor in a Play

Coy Rubalcaba - LA LLORONA: A LOVE STORY - Bishop Arts Theatre Center 17%

Bradley McKinney - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Granbury Theatre Company 15%

Freddy Martinez - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Granbury Theatre Company 14%

Performance Award (Adult): Best Actress in a Musical

Amanda Williams Ware - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 15%

Caroline Rivera - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Denton 14%

Mikayla Lewis - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 13%

Performance Award (Adult): Best Actress in a Play

Mikayla Lewis - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Granbury Theatre Company 21%

Polly Maynard - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Denton Community Theatre 15%

Trich Zaitoon - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Granbury Theatre Company 14%

Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Tevin Cates - WEST SIDE STORY - North Texas Performing Arts 24%

David Midkiff - NEWSIES - Plaza Theatre Company 15%

Nolan James - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Denton 14%

Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Solomon Abah - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Granbury Theatre Company 27%

Jeff Meador - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Granbury Theatre Company 18%

Jarrett Self - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Granbury Theatre Company 12%

Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Presley Duyck - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Denton 23%

Courtney Mitchell - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 14%

Sam Shepherd - GREASE - Granbury Theatre Company 13%

Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Bentleigh Nesbit - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Granbury Theatre Company 18%

Angela Burkey - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Granbury Theatre Company 15%

Jude Lewis - DEAR RUTH - Plaza Theatre Company 14%

Performance Award (Youth): Best Actor in a Musical

Kam Askew - CHILDREN OF EDEN - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 18%

Stephen Newton - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Granbury Theatre Company 17%

Griffin Shoemaker - AMERICAN IDIOT - Junior Players 15%

Performance Award (Youth): Best Actor in a Play

Everest Pearson - THE BAD SEED - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 28%

Will McDonald - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Outcry Youth Theatre 27%

Theodore Morris - OUR TOWN - Circle Theatre 8%

Performance Award (Youth): Best Actress in a Musical

Ashlyn Koford - NEWSIES - Outcry Youth Theatre 30%

Kamarri Askew - CHILDREN OF EDEN - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 16%

Ella Huestis - CHICAGO - Theatre at the Colony 13%

Performance Award (Youth): Best Actress in a Play

Jolie Lambert - ROMEO & JULIET - Genesis Children's Theatre 24%

Brooke Gorry-Pettit - THE BAD SEED - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 22%

Hayley Stone - ROMEO AND JULIET - North Texas Performing Arts 16%

Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Corbin Ross - NEWSIES - Outcry Youth Theatre 20%

Everest Pearson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 20%

Gavin Clark - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH, JR - Plaza Theatre Company 19%

Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Will McDonald - THE LEGEND OF ARTHUR - Outcry Youth Theatre 32%

Noah Ayres - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 21%

Aiden Pearson - THE BAD SEED - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 13%

Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Matilda McSpadden - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 22%

Sydney Enoch - INTO THE WOODS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 17%

Ally Ramsey - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana 11%

Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Aurea Coral - THE BAD SEED - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 18%

Halle Harrington - ANNIE - Denton Community Theatre 16%

Alicia Enoch - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 12%

Performance Award: Best Cabaret Performer (Male or Female)

BJ Cleveland - AN EVENING WITH LIZA AND JUDY - Reid Cabaret at Casa Mañana 25%

Kam Askew - COFFEE SHOP TOURS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 13%

Janelle lutz - AN EVENING WITH LIZA AND JUDY - Reid Cabaret at Casa Mañana 12%

Performance Award: Best Ensemble Performance

MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 18%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 15%

CATS - Denton Community Theatre 13%

Production Award (Adult): Best Overall Production of a Musical

MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 22%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Dallas Theater Center 13%

NEWSIES - Plaza Theatre Company 12%

Production Award (Adult): Best Overall Production of a Play

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Granbury Theatre Company 15%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Granbury Theatre Company 13%

CHRISTMAS CAROL - Granbury Theatre Company 12%

Production Award (Youth): Best Overall Production of a Musical

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 19%

NEWSIES - Outcry Youth Theatre 16%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH, JR - Plaza Theatre Company 13%

Production Award (Youth): Best Overall Production of a Play

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Outcry Youth Theatre 37%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 23%

ROMEO AND JULIET - North Texas Performing Arts 15%

Production Award: Best Touring Production

HAMILTON - Dallas Summer Musicals 35%

ALADDIN - Dallas Summer Musicals 14%

ANASTASIA - Dallas Summer Musicals 11%

Technical Award: Best Choreography

Karen Rose - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 17%

Nicole Probst - CATS - Denton Community Theatre 16%

Tabitha Ibarra - NEWSIES - Plaza Theatre Company 13%

Technical Award: Best Costume Design

Drenda Lewis - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Granbury Theatre Company 20%

Valerie Enoch - CHILDREN OF EDEN - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 16%

Drenda Lewis - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 14%

Technical Award: Best Direction

Jay Lewis - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 20%

Doug Valentine - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 17%

Tina Barrus/Tabitha Ibarra - NEWSIES - Plaza Theatre Company 11%

Technical Award: Best Hair and Makeup Design

Colton Lively - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Granbury Theatre Company 23%

Valerie Enoch - ALICE IN WONDERLAND, JR - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 21%

Logan Coley Broker - CATS - The Firehouse Theatre 18%

Technical Award: Best Lighting Design

Doug Valentine - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 16%

Hank Baldree - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 14%

Cameron Barrus - NEWSIES - Plaza Theatre Company 13%

Technical Award: Best Musical Direction

Ashley Bouras - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 18%

Greg Doss - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 16%

Mark Mullino - BRIGHT STAR - The Firehouse Theatre 12%

Technical Award: Best Original Script and/or Score of a New Work

Joe Surgeon - TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Casa Mañana 32%

Ian Ferguson - THE MANUFACTURED MYTH OF EVELYN FLYNN - Theatre Three 14%

Nicole Neely - MARILYN, PURSUED BY A BEAR - Lily & Joan Theatre Company 13%

Technical Award: Best Props Design

Gaylene Carpenter - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 23%

Gaylene Carpenter - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Granbury Theatre Company 19%

Doug Valentine - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 18%

Technical Award: Best Scenic Design

Wendy Searcy - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 18%

Doug Valentine - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 18%

Kerri Pavelick - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Granbury Theatre Company 17%

Technical Award: Best Sound Design

Haden Capps - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 18%

Don Melton - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - North Texas Performing Arts 13%

Kyle Hoffman - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Granbury Theatre Company 12%

Venue Award: Best Performance Venue Over 500 Seats

Casa Mañana 37%

Dallas Theater Center 34%

Winspear Opera House 29%

Venue Award: Best Performance Venue Under 500 Seats

Granbury Theatre Company 40%

Campus Theatre 13%

The Firehouse Theatre 11%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles