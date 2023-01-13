Broadway Dallas Announces New Board & Advisory Board Members

Broadway Dallas announces the appointment of seven new members to its Board of Directors and nine new members to its Advisory Board, effective January 2023.

The newly elected individuals will help support the nonprofit's mission to present and promote excellence in live musical theater for diverse audiences of all ages, impact the lives of children and families through community outreach and education, and enrich the cultural landscape of Dallas/Fort Worth, North Texas, and the Southwest Region.

"We are very happy to welcome these new members to our Board of Directors and Advisory Board. I'm confident that each of these professionals' unique strengths and insight will help promote Broadway Dallas' mission to deliver the spirit of Broadway throughout the community and further make the arts accessible and inclusive for all, through our EDIA initiatives," said Ken Novice, President and CEO of Broadway Dallas.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Angela Farley - COO/CFO, Dallas Regional Chamber

Jose "Pepe" Hermosillo - General Director, Latin America & Caribbean, Constellation Brands/Casa Noble Tequila Founder

Matthew Nielsen - Partner, Bracewell LLP

Scott Night - Partner, Haynes and Boone, LLP

Sheri Rosen - Community Volunteer

Phil Sanders - Retired CEO, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.

Jon Summers - Senior Vice President, Information Technology (CIO), AT&T

ADVISORY BOARD

Cheryl Coleman - National Accounts Contractor, Newell Brands

Joshua Curlett - CEO and Owner, Sound Productions LLC (DBA- SoundPro)

Janice Davis - Partner, Morgan Lewis & Bockius, LLP

Bryan Fears - Owner, Fears Law

Emily Groves - Senior Vice President, Frost Bank

Chris McRorie - General Counsel, Highlander Partners, LP

Noel O'Connell - Corporate Programs & Strategy Director, American Airlines

Dr. Anu Ravipati - Radiologist, A New Imaging, CMO

Latricia Smith - Director of Affordability and Solutions, Optum Health Care Company

The complete list of current Broadway Dallas Board members can be found at https://broadwaydallas.org/about-broadway-dallas/dsm-officersboards/.

In 2022, Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas. Since 1941, the non-profit Broadway Dallas has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Broadway Dallas relies on a variety of funding sources to offer affordable ticket prices, preserve the beautiful historic theatre, educate young audiences and develop impactful community programs.

Broadway Dallas gratefully acknowledges the support of our season sponsors, annual fund donors and corporate partners Germania Insurance, American Airlines, Texas Instruments, The Dallas Morning News, and WFAA TV Channel 8. For more information about Broadway Dallas, visit our website at BroadwayDallas.org.