Broadway Dallas Announces 5-Show Packages For 2023/24 Series, On Sale Now

Broadway Dallas has announced 5-show subscription packages for the 2023/2024 Germania Insurance Broadway Series are available now, for a limited time only.

The 5-show package includes the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll, TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL; the Broadway smash-hit musical based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, BEETLEJUICE; the Tony Award-winning new musical featuring the songs of Bob Dylan, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY; Broadway's beloved Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon HAIRSPRAY; and the bittersweet comedy featuring one of the greatest musical scores of all time, FUNNY GIRL.

Buyers can make it a 6-show package by adding HAMILTON, the Pulitzer Prize-winning story of America then, told by America now, presented by Broadway Dallas at the Winspear Opera House.

5-show subscription packages start at $175 and are available at BroadwayDallas.org.

In 2022, Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas. Since 1941, the non-profit Broadway Dallas has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Broadway Dallas relies on a variety of funding sources to offer affordable ticket prices, preserve the beautiful historic theatre, educate young audiences and develop impactful community programs.

Broadway Dallas gratefully acknowledges the support of our season sponsors, annual fund donors and corporate partners Germania Insurance, American Airlines, Texas Instruments, The Dallas Morning News, and WFAA TV Channel 8. For more information about Broadway Dallas, visit our website at BroadwayDallas.org.