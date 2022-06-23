B. MOORE DANCE ends Season 3 on a high note with two World Premieres, choreographed by Artistic Director, Bridget L. Moore.

The company makes a debut performance at Moody Performance Hall, located in the Dallas Arts District, July 8-9 (FRIDAY/SATURDAY) at 8:00 PM. The season highlights have already featured a host of collaborations and partnerships with local artists, musicians, vocalists and organizations across the DFW-Metroplex.

This Season Finalé Program is exhilarating, creative, innovative and culturally diverse! First up is the anticipated, Rose Gold (World Premiere). Moore states, "There is nothing sweeter and yet more lethal in symbolism than the rose." Associated with love and beauty, Rose Gold, contemporary and classic in form, reflects the human experience and conveys the greatest gift of expression to the world, LOVE.

J A N E T ., celebrates and honors the socially conscious and iconic Queen of Pop, Janet Jackson. This work is stylistic, exciting, dynamic and encompasses the versatility in the company's repertoire.

Audiences across the globe have deemed the riveting, Sketches of Flames, as a favorite and is one of Moore's signature works. It is a rapturous and flamenco influenced dance with African American contemporary aesthetics. Set to a series of passionate folk songs, each section of this seven-part work depicts a different facet of the joys and sorrows of love.

For tickets visit: https://www.ticketdfw.com/whats-on/2022/create-innovate-repeat/ For additional performance details, visit: bmooredance.org

B. MOORE DANCE was established as a non-profit organization on June 19th, 2018, and is a Dallas-based Contemporary Modern Dance Company, led by Founder/Artistic Director, Bridget L. Moore. Moore most recently received the Leadership "Relay" Award from the Holloway Family Foundation, and the company is also a recipient of a Texas Rising Star Award from TAHPERD, for excellence within the Arts community.

The mission of B. MOORE DANCE is to empower and transcend generations through the art of dance by cultivating the arts through leadership, education and performances. The organization aims to cultivate creative spaces through innovative works, collaboration, and community engagement projects. B. MOORE DANCE creates a nurturing environment for future artists and leaders through the collective sharing of ideas and perspectives.

Moore most recently was the choreographer for The Sound of Music, produced by Dallas Theater Center, and is currently the choreographer for Dallas Theater Center's, Public Works - The Odyssey, as well as The Wiz, produced by Booker T. Washington HSPVA, 100th Centennial Celebration.

Moore is a consistent contributor to the field of dance, receiving national and international recognition from her peers and critics. B. MOORE DANCE epitomizes the visionary plan of Moore's commitment to the dance continuum. Moore's choreographic works provide both cultural and kinesthetic experiences rooted in African American and global dance aesthetics. Her choreography is technically challenging, and period-specific, integrating historical and cultural perspectives through research and development.

Moore was a Visiting Professor at Sungkyunkwan University, Seoul, South Korea and has received choreographic commissions from TACA, TITAS, Ailey II, Southern Methodist University, Texas Christian University, University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas at Austin, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Urban Bush Women, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Bruce Wood Dance/METdance and Red Clay Dance Company, to name a few. These are major achievements, in addition to her notable professional career as a dancer with New York-based, Ronald K. Brown Evidence: A Dance Company.

Moore's work has been presented at New York's-Fall for Dance Festival, Jacob's Pillow "Inside/ Out" series, Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre, Margot & Bill Winspear Opera House, Addison Theatre Centre, The Joyce Theater and Ailey Citigroup Theater, among others.