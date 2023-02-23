Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

B. MOORE DANCE Returns to Dallas in the Montgomery Arts Theater at Booker T. Washington HSPVA

The performance is on March 18, 2023.

Feb. 23, 2023  
B. MOORE DANCE returns to Dallas after a successful performance at the iconic Joyce Theater and seventh annual American Dance Platform (ADP), New York City. The company was one of only three companies hand-selected by New York curator and acclaimed choreographer, Ronald K. Brown.

Artistic-Executive Director, Bridget L. Moore says, "It was an honor for B. MOORE DANCE to perform at The Joyce Theater-American Dance Platform in our 4th season, and I am excited to now share the work with Dallas audiences."

By popular demand! B. MOORE DANCE presents THE ENCORE, a stunning collection of choreographic works created by Bridget L. Moore. For this one-of-a-kind performance, come and see extraordinary performances by the company and aspiring artists of the next generation, Saturday, March 18th at the Montgomery Arts Theater- Booker T. Washington HSPVA, at 7:30 PM.

Rooted in African American and global dance aesthetics, the evening consists of an artistically diverse program from the company's repertoire. Coupled with love and beauty, Rose Gold is contemporary and classical in its form and conveys the greatest gift of expression to the world, LOVE. Set to the lyrical and dynamic vocals of Damon K. Clark, Rose Gold is a touching work of art, enveloping the viewer with the human experience and symbolism of a rose.

Southern Recollections-Romare Bearden, inspired by the eponymous Harlem Renaissance painter, is an eclectic and jazzy work that forges the past, highlighting the present. Moore created the work through a (2012) Princess Grace Choreography Fellowship Award from the Princess Grace Foundation, USA. The piece continues to evolve and thrill audiences today with its striking visuals and sultry movements, reflecting the collage paintings of Romare Bearden, in vivid color and movement.

To complement the program, Uncharted Territory, inspired by Moore's travels across Asia, explores and challenges what dance can be from a forward-thinking, fashionista, and cultural point of view. Costumes are designed by longtime collaborator, Fernando Hernandez, and illustrates the impact of cultures by blending haute couture with the combination of grace and pure athleticism.

You don't want to miss out on this incredible evening of performances.




Queen Tribute Band Bohemian Queen To Perform At The Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show & Photo
Queen Tribute Band Bohemian Queen To Perform At The Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show & Rodeo On March 17
BOHEMIAN QUEEN (BQ), the critically-acclaimed Queen tribute band, has announced that it will be performing a FREE show the The Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show & Rodeo on March 17 at 9:30 PM.
World Premiere of THE DIVING BELL AND THE BUTTERFLY & More Set for Dallas Opera 2023/2 Photo
World Premiere of THE DIVING BELL AND THE BUTTERFLY & More Set for Dallas Opera 2023/2024 Season
 The Dallas Opera’s 2023/2024 Season has been announced! See how to purchase tickets!
Theatre Arlington Launches New Playwriting Contest Photo
Theatre Arlington Launches New Playwriting Contest
Theatre Arlington Executive Producer, Steven D. Morris has announced a Playwriting Contest as a part of the theater's 50th anniversary celebrations.  We are highlighting new work for our Pinnacle Bank Play-Reading Club this year. Morris is thrilled to be able to give a voice to aspiring writers in the community. 
Acclaimed Blues Artist Ruthie Foster Will Play The Grand In April Photo
Acclaimed Blues Artist Ruthie Foster Will Play The Grand In April
 Lewisville Grand Theater has announced that legendary blues singer-songwriter Ruthie Foster will perform as part of the Texas Tunes Series on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 8 p.m. 

