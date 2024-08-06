Award-Winning UNDER THE JELLO MOLD Coming To Dallas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In 2017, Jennie Fahn burst on stage at the Hollywood Fringe Festival with Under The Jello Mold - a roller-coaster story of hidden secrets, purse snatchings, mommy issues, and love; the too-crazy-to-not-be-true story of the end of her mother's life,

The title refers to the specific spot Jennie's mom hid her end-of-life instructions; it turned out, she was also hiding a secret. In 80-minutes, Jennie's one-woman tour-de-force entertains, enlightens, and thrills - sharing the relatable details of the last chapter of Jennie's not-that-typical mom, including a song and dance number called "Hospice Hottie," withlyrics by Fahn and music by John T. Mickevich. With original direction by Tom Cavanaugh, the show will be part of the SheDFW Arts Fest, running Friday and Saturday, September 13 - 14 at the Lyric Stage Studio in Dallas.

"Under the Jello Mold is the follow-up to my first one-woman show You Mutha! A One-Mother Show," explains Fahn. "You Mutha! was about different mothers, but the character of my real mother became the star. People begged me for a sequel. But as my mother's health declined - and she eventually passed away - I felt the audience deserved more. I wasn't sure they really wanted a show about death. But when I tested the material in front of an audience, I learned they wanted the truth. The truth can be very funny, but also really touching."

Fahn has been performing the show since 2017 - where it won top awards at the Hollywood Fringe, including Best Solo Performance and Pick of the Fringe - and audiences have enjoyed the show in California, Idaho, Arizona, Oklahoma, and Washington, D.C. "I'm trying to get the show to NYC... but I'm taking the long route," Fahn joked.

Jennie Fahn (Book) is the writer/performer of You Mutha! A One-Mother Show, which ran for two years in Los Angeles and as part of the New York City Fringe Festival. She won Best Writer awards for her short film, Tea With Grandma, in which she co-starred opposite Tippi Hedren. Other shorts include Break, Jerry, and the web-series 5-Star Weekend. Currently, she is writing a musical: Bris Amiss! The Musical. Onstage, Jennie has appeared with the Troubies in LA in Jackson Frost and Alice In One-Hit Wonderland 1 and 2; Amadeus (Hollywood Bowl); The Wild Party and Roar of the Greasepaint (Musical Theater Guild); Up The Week Without A Paddle (Neurotic Young Urbanites); A New Brain and Merrily We Roll Along (West Coast Ensemble); and Wonderful Town (Reprise). On-screen, Fahn has been notably seen in I'm Dying Up Here, The Middle, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and in the recent film America's Family.

Performances of Under The Jello Mold will take place Saturday, September 14 at 8 pm, and Sunday, September 15 at 1pm. General admission is $25.00. The Lyric Stage Studio is located at 1170 Quaker St. Dallas, TX 75207 (817) 845-6178. For reservations and information, go to www.underthejellomold.com.

