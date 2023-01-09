Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Austin Native Jackie Venson Brings Her Blazing Guitar Skills To The Grand In February 

Jackie plays and sings the blues, laced with soul and R&B, which makes for a perfect mix for her smoky voice, often compared to that of Amy Winehouse. 

Jan. 09, 2023  
Lewisville Grand Theater is pleased to announce that multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Jackie Venson will play the Huffines Performance Hall on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. Known for her beautifully complex music and blazing guitar skills, Jackie plays and sings the blues, laced with soul and R&B, which makes for a perfect mix for her smoky voice, often compared to that of Amy Winehouse.

Born and raised in Austin, Texas, Jackie has traveled the world playing to massive crowds both as a headliner and as support for major acts such as Gary Clark Jr, Melissa Etheridge, Aloe Blacc, and Citizen Cope. Since 2020, Jackie has released 2 studio albums, 2 live albums under her name, and several electronic albums under her side project titled "jackie the robot". She also made her National TV Performance Debut on Austin City Limits 46th season. With her formidable instrumental chops, a singing voice that radiates warmth and spirit, and a musical message of positivity, Jackie's unique brand of rhythm and blues is sure to chase away your blues!

Tickets to this concert are $35 and $25 for reserved seating and can be purchased online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. $20 Lewisville resident tickets can be purchased in person at The Grand during normal business hours. Must show valid driver's license or utility bill to validate residency. Subject to availability. Sales tax and ticket fees are included in price.




