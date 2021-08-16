Artisan Children's Theater to Present THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE runs September 3 through October 2, 2021.
Artisan Children's Theater will present THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE at its 150 seat Second Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst. The show runs September 3 through October 2, 2021. Performances are Fridays at 5:00pm and Saturdays at 10:00am and 12:00pm, with additional 12:00pm shows September 21 and 28, 2021. Reserved seating tickets are $10.00 for children 12 and under and $15.00 for adults. The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at ArtisanCT.com.
ABOUT THE SHOW:
This dramatization of C.S. Lewis' classic work faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch, and the adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the exciting, never-to-be-forgotten Narnia. The intense action features chases, duels and escapes as the witch is determined to keep Narnia in her possession and to end the reign of Aslan. All the memorable episodes from the story are represented in this exciting dramatization: the temptation of Edmund by the witch, the slaying of the evil wolf by Peter, the witnessing of Aslan's resurrection by Susan and Lucy, the crowing of the four new rulers of Narnia, and more. The supporting characters are also here: the unicorn, the centaur and other forest animals, along with Father Christmas, Mr. and Mrs. Beaver and Tumnus the Faun.
FEATURED IN THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE ARE:
Aslan/Father Christmas - Lane Atwood
White Witch - Rebecca Nason and Emerson Hodges
Lucy - Campbell White and Alaina Guerrieri
Edmund - Dominic Norris and Micah Perkins
Susan - Macye Armstrong and Cheyenne Grace
Peter - Mason Snyder
Mr. Beaver - Micaiah Beims and Luke Atwood
Mrs. Beaver - Trinity McCallum and Lily Alley
Unicorn - Riley Terry and Riley Hilsinger
Centaur - Tage Washington and Maryn Haley
Tumnus - Asher Beims and Caleb Sonnier
Fenris Ulf - Danielle Cisco and Ava Rosalin
Dwarf - Parker O'Brian and Eric Hilsinger
Elf - Charlotte Crain and Ava Rosalin
White Stag - Amrynn Wood, Eisley Wood, Zayden Crooks and Sophia Gallego
Wood Nymphs - Aurora Beims, Katelynn Bandy, Arianna Cummings, Sadie Tippett, Cirstyn Safford and Emma Plunkett
Aslan's Army - Sophia Culley, Kimaya Pimplekar, Ashray Pimplekar, Eleanor Duke, Sarina Hingorani, Kate Bozeman, Brooke Morrison and Desmond Safford
Witch's Army - Neveah Beims, Titus Beims, Jenna Finn, Sophie Thorn, Mukti Pimplekar, Maeve McCall, Ella Maxwell, Kara Jakubik and Romeo Crooks
SUMMARY OF THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE:
Who: Artisan Center Theater, Second Stage, 150 seat theater
What: THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE presented by Artisan Children's Theater
When: September 3 - October 2, 2021
Where: 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, Texas 76053
Director: Tron Sutton
Showtimes: Fridays at 5:00pm and Saturdays at 10:00am and 12:00pm, with additional
12:00pm shows on September 21 and 28, 2021.
Tickets: Reserved seats: $10 for children 12 and under, $15 for adults.
Reservations: Call 817-284-1200; or order online at www.ArtisanCT.com