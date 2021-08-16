Artisan Children's Theater to Present THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE

Artisan Children's Theater will present THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE at its 150 seat Second Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst. The show runs September 3 through October 2, 2021. Performances are Fridays at 5:00pm and Saturdays at 10:00am and 12:00pm, with additional 12:00pm shows September 21 and 28, 2021. Reserved seating tickets are $10.00 for children 12 and under and $15.00 for adults. The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at ArtisanCT.com.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

This dramatization of C.S. Lewis' classic work faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch, and the adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the exciting, never-to-be-forgotten Narnia. The intense action features chases, duels and escapes as the witch is determined to keep Narnia in her possession and to end the reign of Aslan. All the memorable episodes from the story are represented in this exciting dramatization: the temptation of Edmund by the witch, the slaying of the evil wolf by Peter, the witnessing of Aslan's resurrection by Susan and Lucy, the crowing of the four new rulers of Narnia, and more. The supporting characters are also here: the unicorn, the centaur and other forest animals, along with Father Christmas, Mr. and Mrs. Beaver and Tumnus the Faun.

FEATURED IN THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE ARE:

Aslan/Father Christmas - Lane Atwood

White Witch - Rebecca Nason and Emerson Hodges

Lucy - Campbell White and Alaina Guerrieri

Edmund - Dominic Norris and Micah Perkins

Susan - Macye Armstrong and Cheyenne Grace

Peter - Mason Snyder

Mr. Beaver - Micaiah Beims and Luke Atwood

Mrs. Beaver - Trinity McCallum and Lily Alley

Unicorn - Riley Terry and Riley Hilsinger

Centaur - Tage Washington and Maryn Haley

Tumnus - Asher Beims and Caleb Sonnier

Fenris Ulf - Danielle Cisco and Ava Rosalin

Dwarf - Parker O'Brian and Eric Hilsinger

Elf - Charlotte Crain and Ava Rosalin

White Stag - Amrynn Wood, Eisley Wood, Zayden Crooks and Sophia Gallego

Wood Nymphs - Aurora Beims, Katelynn Bandy, Arianna Cummings, Sadie Tippett, Cirstyn Safford and Emma Plunkett

Aslan's Army - Sophia Culley, Kimaya Pimplekar, Ashray Pimplekar, Eleanor Duke, Sarina Hingorani, Kate Bozeman, Brooke Morrison and Desmond Safford

Witch's Army - Neveah Beims, Titus Beims, Jenna Finn, Sophie Thorn, Mukti Pimplekar, Maeve McCall, Ella Maxwell, Kara Jakubik and Romeo Crooks

Director: Tron Sutton

Director: Tron Sutton

