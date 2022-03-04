Artisan Children's Theater presents DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. at its 150 seat Second Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst.

The show runs March 11 through April 16, 2022. Performances will be Fridays at 6pm, Saturdays at 10am and 12pm, special Spring Break performances March 14th - 18th at 10am and 12pm, and Tuesdays, April 5th and 12th at 12pm.

Reserved seating tickets are $10.00 for children 12 and under and $15.00 for adults. The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at ArtisanCT.com.

Disney's The Little Mermaid tells the story of Ariel, a young mermaid princess who longs to be part of the human world to be with the prince of her dreams. When she strikes a bargain with a sea witch, Ariel gets more than she bargained for.

FEATURED IN DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. ARE:

Ariel - Cheyenne Grace & Ensley Carey

Prince Eric - Seth Redford & Mason Snyder

Sebastian - Benjamin Aitken & Eric Hilsinger

Flounder - Sarah Reed & Trinity McCallum

Scuttle - Alana Grace Medlin & Riley Hilsinger

Ursula - Mallory Gomez & Eva Magaña

King Triton - Andre Williams & Caleb Haney

Grimsby - Kate Bozeman & Autumn Snyder

Aquata - Sophie Gomez, Ashley Spyker & Miley Armstrong

Adrina - Gracie Davis & Payton Surles

Arista - Emma Chandler & Tabitha Harris

Allana - Maryn Haley & Avery Riek

Atina - Jenna Finn & Emory Tacker

Adella - Isabelle Hounsel & Aly Miller

Floatsam - Chloe Terry & Leticia Schenkel

Jetsam - Finley Warren & Olivia Redford

Chef Louis - Madison Blair & Sophia Gallego

Carlotta - Elise Coleman & Aly Miller

Pilot - Jack Parnell & Zachary Krause

Seahorse - Brynna Nuttall, William Nuttall, Amrynn Wood & Eisley Wood

Princess/Chef/Gull - Lillia Mack, Madison Jones, Brooklyn McKinsey, Payton Surles, Brooke Morrison, Emma Plunkett, Phoebe Brown, Emma Spyker, Emma Chandler, McKenna Maine, Emily Sams & Kara Jakubik

Sailor/Sea-Lagoon Creature - Liz Swaney, Fiona Collins, Caitlyn Haney, Adam Sams, Ethan Riggall, Addasyn Reddick, Layla Galloway, Junior Reddick, Greta Nordstrom, Allanna Reddick, Reagan Rickman, Jack Parnell, Zachary Krause, Caroline Huyck, Arianna Cummings, Sophia Huyck & Alice Rocha

Understudy - Riley Hilsinger (Ariel)

Understudy - Tabitha Harris (Ursula)

SUMMARY OF DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID JR.:

Who: Artisan Center Theater, Second Stage, 150 seat theater

What: DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. presented by Artisan Children's Theater

When: March 11 - April 16, 2022

Where: 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, Texas 76053

Director: Jamie Gomez

Showtimes: Fridays at 6pm, Saturdays at 10am and 12pm, Spring Break performances March 14th - 18th at 10am and 12pm, and Tuesdays, April 5th and 12th at 12pm.

Tickets: Reserved seats: $10 for children 12 and under, $15 for adults.

Reservations: Call 817-284-1200; or order online at www.ArtisanCT.com