Artisan Center Theater Announces Auditions For MARIACHI GIRL

Artisan Center Theater has announced auditions for Mariachi Girl!

Book by Roxanne Schroeder-Arce | Music and Lyrics by Héctor Martínez Morales.

Directed by Crystal Salazar

AUDITION DATES: Thursday, March 25 and Friday, March 26, 2021 6:30pm - 9:30pm

Music auditions will be Saturday, March 27, 2020 10:00am - 1:00pm

*Callbacks, if needed, will be Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 2:30pm - 5:00pm

· To audition, please go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/508084FA8AB2CA5FA7-mariachi

to schedule your time slot, or call the Box Office at 817-284-1200 between 10:00am and 2:00pm, Monday through Friday. You may also leave a voicemail and they will get back with you, or you may email us at boxoffice@artisanct.com.

· Audition form and more information online at: http://www.artisanct.com/auditions

· Auditions will be held at Artisan Center Theater located at 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, TX 76053.

· Rehearsals begin Wednesday, March 31, 2021 and will be Wednesdays 7:00pm - 9:30pm, Thursdays and Fridays 6:30pm - 9:00pm, and Saturdays 10:00am - 4:00pm.

· Actor ages 10 to adult.

· Please be on time for your audition. Thank you!

PRODUCTION DATES:

May 28 - July 3, 2021 performances will be Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm.

AUDITIONS:

Mariachi players and singers must come prepared with 32 bars of mariachi music. Please bring your own instruments and/or a CD for accompaniment. They suggest music by Vicente Fernandez, Antonio Aguilar, or Pedro Fernandez. Bilingual English/Spanish is required.

Please see website for conflict calendar. It is critical that you let Artisan Center Theater know all of your conflicts at the auditions. Artisan Center Theater will be unable to accept conflicts after casting is done unless they are emergencies.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

Ten-year-old Carmencita dreams of being a mariachi singer and one day joining in performance with her father. However, her father clings to a long-held family tradition of male-only mariachis. When Carmencita's teacher offers her a book about a female mariachi, everything changes for "Cita" as she sees a possibility of her dream becoming a reality. Can she celebrate her own heritage and expand her father's view of the world? Mariachi Girl is an uplifting bilingual family drama about reaching for your dreams and is filled with vibrant original mariachi music.

ROLES AVAILABLE - All characters except Danny are singing roles. Prepare accordingly.

Carmencita - Young girl, Dreamer. 10 years old-16 years old. (Cita)

Carmen - Cita's Mother.

Luis - Cita's Father.

Mrs. Parker - Cita's 3rd grade teacher.

Danny - Cita's brother. 12 years old-17 years old.

Tomas - a mariachi.

Roberto - a mariachi.

Jose / Abuelo - a mariachi.

Mariachi Singers and Musicians