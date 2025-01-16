Anoushka Shankar Comes to The Eisemann Center in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Eisemann Center for Performing Arts will present Anoushka Shankar at the Hill Performance Hall on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 7:30 PM. Celebrating 30 years of groundbreaking performance, Shankar brings her virtuosic artistry and genre-defying music to North Texas.

Anoushka Shankar is more than a celebrated sitarist; she is a trailblazer and cultural ambassador whose career spans decades of achievement and innovation. With thirteen solo albums to her name, nine Grammy® nominations, and accolades such as an Honorary Degree in Music from Oxford University, Shankar continues to redefine music on a global stage. Her collaborations with icons like Herbie Hancock, Sting, Joshua Bell, and Norah Jones showcase her unparalleled ability to connect across genres and cultures.

At the Eisemann Center, Shankar will present music from her latest trilogy of mini-albums: Chapter I: Forever, For Now, Chapter II: How Dark it Is Before Dawn, and the upcoming Chapter III (to be released in March 2025). Audiences will also enjoy reimagined pieces from her Grammy-nominated album Between Us… and other past works, all performed with her dynamic new band. This ensemble hailed as one of the finest of her career, delivers a fusion of sensitive virtuosity, innovative arrangements, and a neoclassical approach to Shankar’s rich musical heritage.

Anoushka Shankar’s live performances have enchanted audiences worldwide, transforming legendary venues and festivals into intimate experiences. Her Eisemann Center debut will showcase not only her unmatched skill but also the heart and creativity that have made her a global icon.

Tickets start at $50 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, two hours before showtime on Sundays, and through intermission on performance evenings/Sundays.

