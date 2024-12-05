Amphibian Stage Announces New Leadership And More for 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







Amphibian Stage has announced its 2025 season, packed with powerful plays and returning audience favorites, alongside a pivotal leadership transition that ushers in an exciting new chapter for the organization.

After 25 years as Founding Artistic Director, Kathleen Culebro has passed the torch to Jay Duffer, formerly the Co-Artistic Director. Elizabeth Kensek joins Amphibian Stage as Managing Director. Both Duffer's and Kensek's roles go into effect on January 1, 2025. Kensek will work closely with Duffer and the Board of Directors to guide the organization's future.

The 2025 season at Amphibian Stage reveals characters embracing the unexpected to seek connection—whether in close quarters, across ideological divides, or in unfamiliar lands—as they strive for common ground amidst challenges and surprises. Audiences can also look forward to ongoing series and events like The National Theatre Live series, SparkFest, and additional special programming throughout the year. This year, Amphibian Stage's annual festival SparkFest celebrates Native Americans and peoples indigenous to Turtle Island (or the North American continent) and Hawai'i, showcasing diverse voices and stories that inspire and captivate.

The Main Stage season opens with Rooted (January 31 - February 16), a quirky comedy by Deborah Zoe Laufer and directed by Scott Evans. When Emery's devotion to her plants sparks an unexpected cult following, family and fame collide in this offbeat story of roots, acclaim, and connection.

In Rift, or White Lies (April 18 - May 11), Gabriel Jason Dean tackles family and ideology in a powerful drama about two estranged brothers—one a writer, the other an imprisoned alt-right gang member—struggling to confront their pasts. Directed by Lily Wolff, this production is part of the National New Play Network's Rolling World Premiere. The summer brings The Heart Sellers (August 1 - 17) by Lloyd Suh, directed by Shyama Nithiananda. This heartfelt comedy follows Jane and Luna, recent immigrants who find solace in their shared experiences on Thanksgiving night, blending humor with a deep look at friendship and the immigrant experience. The season concludes with The Birds (October 17 - November 9), a suspenseful adaptation by Conor McPherson, directed by Artistic Director Jay Duffer. In an isolated cabin, three strangers seek refuge from menacing birds, only to discover that human nature might be the ultimate threat.

2025 MAIN STAGE SEASON

Rooted

By Deborah Zoe Laufer | Directed by Scott Evans

January 31 – February 16

Who knew a love for plants could grow… a cult following? Emery's devotion to her plants takes an unexpected turn when a mass of unwanted fans gather outside her treehouse, convinced she's their new savior. Now she's dodging her sister Hazel's big dreams of cashing in, while her followers worship every leaf she drops. Don't miss this quirky, laugh-out-loud comedy about fame, family, and the roots we grow. New York-based guest artist Scott Evans directs this satisfyingly strange and offbeat comedy.

Rift, or White Lies

By Gabriel Jason Dean | Directed by Lily Wolff

April 18 – May 11

Two brothers, bound by blood but divided by vastly different lives. One is a progressive writer; the other, a convicted murderer and member of an alt-right prison gang. As these estranged siblings confront their painful past, can they find reconciliation, or will their polarizing beliefs keep them apart? In a unique twist, the actors will switch roles throughout the run, offering audiences a distinct perspective each time. This visceral exploration of family conflict marks the play's regional premiere at Amphibian Stage as part of the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere.

Content Warning: strong language, references to white nationalism, racism, and domestic trauma.

The Heart Sellers

By Lloyd Suh | Directed by Shyama Nithiananda

August 1 – 17

Friendship (and wine) can make any place feel like home. In 1973, Jane and Luna are newcomers to America, feeling isolated and homesick. A chance meeting brings them together on Thanksgiving night, sparking an evening of laughter, wine, and revelations about their hopes and fears. Directed by Shyama Nithiananda, The Heart Sellers beautifully captures the highs and lows of starting anew in a foreign land, celebrating community, and the immigrant experience.

The Birds

By Conor McPherson | Directed by Jay Duffer

October 17 – November 9

When killer birds start attacking, three strangers seek shelter in an isolated cabin, but as paranoia and fear begin to grow they realize that the biggest threat might come from within. Based on Daphne Du Maurier's classic short story (the inspiration for Hitchcock's film), The Birds is a chilling examination of human nature under pressure. Directed by Artistic Director Jay Duffer, this haunting adaptation is sure to leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Content Warning: sexual situations, loud noises, and moments of darkness.

Additional Programming:

National Theatre Live (Scheduled throughout 2025)

Experience the best of UK theatre right here in Fort Worth, thanks to our partnership with London's National Theatre. From Andrew Scott to Emma D'Arcy, audiences will see stars in some of the greatest productions from the UK, screened at The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

The Importance of Being Earnest | February 26 & March 1

Dr. Strangelove | May 21 & 24

SparkFest – June 13 - 22

Amphibian Stage's annual festival this year celebrates Native Americans and peoples indigenous to Turtle Island (or the North American continent) and Hawai'i, showcasing diverse voices and stories that inspire and captivate.

Amphibian Stage reaffirms its commitment to supporting the creation of new work and serving as a platform for underrepresented voices. The arrival of SparkFest 2025 commemorates the 5th anniversary of the festival and the third year the festival will highlight a specific group of artists. The national acting competition, inspired by the "Van Cliburn Festival," will offer Native American & Indigenous actors a chance to compete for $18,000 in cash prizes.

Special Programming (Scheduled throughout 2025)

Throughout the year, Amphibian Stage offers additional events including stand-up comedy residencies, solo shows, cabaret performances, and more.

With an exceptional lineup of plays and the support of the new leadership team, the 2025 season promises to be unforgettable. Amphibian Stage is ready to bring powerful, fresh stories to Fort Worth, creating a space where audiences can connect, reflect, and explore the world through the transformative power of theater.

