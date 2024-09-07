Alexandra F. Light To Take Final Bow With Texas Ballet Theater in Spring 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) has announced the retirement of longtime principal dancer Alexandra F. Light, who will step away from performing in Spring 2025 at the conclusion of her 13th season to focus on her choreographic career.

Originally from Washington, D.C., Light joined TBT in 2012 after starting her professional career with Houston Ballet's Second Company. Throughout her career with TBT, she has captivated audiences with her talent and grace in lead roles across performances such as Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Danse à Grande Vitesse (DGV), In The Middle, Somewhat Elevated and many others.

“I am beyond grateful to TBT for the opportunity to grow and flourish over the past 13 seasons,” said Light. “The relationships I've formed with my fellow dancers, the leadership team, and our incredible audiences will always hold a special place in my heart. I'm excited to embark on a new journey as I transition full-time into choreography, but will forever cherish the memories and experiences I've had on stage with TBT. It's been a dream come true.”

TBT will open its 2024-2025 season with Cinderella, featuring Light in the lead role of Cinderella for the third time. Performances will be held at the Winspear Opera House in Dallas September 13-15 and at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth September 20-22. Tickets for Cinderella are available for purchase online at https://texasballettheater.org/performance/cinderella-2024/ or through the TBT Box Office at 877-828-9200.

This holiday season, Light will grace the stage as the Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker, one of her most popular roles during her tenure with TBT. In addition, audiences will have the opportunity to experience Light's vision as a choreographer in Lamination Variations as part of TBT's first all-female-choreographed, mixed-repertoire production, debuting in February.

“Alexandra is a beautiful dancer, and I'll miss seeing her artistry on the stage. She is a master storyteller who fully embraces every role and connects with audiences on a deep level,” said Tim O'Keefe, TBT Artistic Director. “Her dedication, leadership, and theatrical performances have left a lasting mark on TBT. I am excited to see where her choreographic talents take her next.”

ABOUT TEXAS BALLET THEATER

Founded in 1961, Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) is a nonprofit, fully professional ballet company whose mission is to create, present, and tour world-class ballet, from classical to cutting-edge, and promote its appreciation, accessibility, and technical mastery among students, pre-professionals, and audiences of all ages. TBT is the only major arts organization to serve as a resident company in two venues: AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas and Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth. For more information about TBT, visit www.TexasBalletTheater.org.

