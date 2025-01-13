News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

ALMOST, MAINE to be Presented at Allen Contemporary Theatre This Winter

Performances will run from January 24 through February 9.

By: Jan. 13, 2025
ALMOST, MAINE to be Presented at Allen Contemporary Theatre This Winter Image
Allen Contemporary Theatre will present the heartwarming comedy Almost, Maine, running from January 24 through February 9. This production, directed by Nancy Cecco and Martin Mussey, is an exploration of love in all its forms, set against the backdrop of a magical winter night.

Set in the fictional, remote town of Almost, Maine, the play unfolds through a series of interconnected vignettes. On one extraordinary evening, as the northern lights dance across the sky, residents of this quirky community find themselves falling in and out of love in the most unexpected ways. Each story is a charming blend of humor, heartbreak, and hope that will warm your heart even on the coldest of nights.

Whether you're a fan of romantic comedies or simply in need of an uplifting evening, Almost, Maine is the perfect show for date nights, a girls night out, or a special treat for yourself. Performances will take place on Fridays at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM. 




