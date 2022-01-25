A YEAR WITH FROG & TOAD Comes to The Firehouse Theatre

Firehouse Theatre is announcing its first education initiative for their 2022 Season. Firehouse University is holding an exciting 10-Day Intensive along with five performances on The Firehouse Theatre's MainStage. A Year with Frog & Toad TYA, designed for actors in grades 4 through 12, will be cast exclusively with Intensive participants and has over 15 named character roles to fill. Ashley Kate Adams will be returning to lead, direct, and choreograph this production. Based in New York, Ashley Kate is an award-winning actress, producer, best-selling author, and educator who led The Firehouse Theatre's successful 2021 production of Godspell JR.

The 10-Day Intensive will span from February 21 through March 2. Participation fee is $400 per person and need-based scholarships are available. Performances of A Year with Frog & Toad TYA will run March 3-6. Single tickets are $15. Performances are open to the public. Visit www.TheFirehouseTheatre.com for more information and to purchase tickets.