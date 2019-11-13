A MERRY MAINSTAGE Encore Returns To The Irving Arts Center

It's beginning to look a lot like Broadway at the Irving Arts Center as MainStage Irving-Las Colinas returns with their second annual holiday fundraiser, HAVE YOURSELF A BROADWAY LITTLE CHRISTMAS. Get ready to deck the hall with your favorite local performers, because this cheerful winter concert is even bigger and better than before.



HAVE YOURSELF A BROADWAY LITTLE CHRISTMAS brings together your favorite holiday songs made famous through Broadway shows and movie musicals. Get ready to be swept away by hits from Irving Berlin's "White Christmas," "Mame," "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," "Songs for A New World," "Holiday Inn," Broadway's "Elf" and many more! The evening will conclude with a holiday sing-along as well as auction and raffle opportunities.



Hosting the event will be local cabaret luminary Amy Stevenson and champion of Irving's art scene Craig Boleman with MainStage veterans Preston Isham, Caitlin Jones, and Samantha Padilla. Mudibu Rita Nsumbu, Josh Leblo, and Caitlin Leblo will make their MainStage debut. Clint Blanco returns on piano.



HAVE YOURSELF A BROADWAY LITTLE CHRISTMAS is directed by Kyle Christopher West, with John Norine Jr. as music director and Katie Buck as stage manager.



Performances begin at 7:30 PM on Thursday, December 12; Friday, December 13; and Saturday, December 14. Tickets and more information can be found at www.MainStageIrving.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You