2025 Cliburn Competition All Tickets On Sale Now

The Cliburn has announced that all tickets are now on sale for the seventeenth edition of its flagship Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, taking place May 21–June 7, 2025, at Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU and Bass Performance Hall, in Fort Worth, Texas, USA.

The next edition of this extraordinary global musical celebration begins in just over eight months, and fans around the world can make plans now to experience it live and in-person.

Individual tickets are now available for all 27 concerts over four rounds of the Competition, as well as the Awards Ceremony: Preliminary Round, from $10–$30; Quarterfinal Round, from $15–$35; Semifinal Round Recital, from $30–$100; Semifinal Round Concerto, from $50–$125; Final Round, from $55–$180; and Final Round Concerto + Awards.

Gold Medal Patron premium subscriptions and regular subscriptions are still available. Visit cliburn.org/2025-tickets to learn more.

