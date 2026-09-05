Video: LAURA BENANTI: NOBODY CARES Set for South Coast Repertory Run

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South Coast Repertory unveiled new video promotion for Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, the solo comedy show heading to the Costa Mesa venue this fall. The clip previews the material Benanti has built her show around, tackling subjects she describes as things everyone is navigating, from getting older and relationships to careers, motherhood and the ongoing work of figuring things out.

Benanti created and stars in the piece, which is directed by Annie Tippe with music direction and songs co-written by Todd Almond. Billed as a New York Times Critic's Pick, the show mixes personal storytelling with original music, offering what the theatre describes as a look at the challenges of aging and the absurdity of everyday life, delivered with what the source material calls Benanti's trademark wit.

The production arrives at South Coast Repertory Oct. 8-11, 2026, following an acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe and two sold-out off-Broadway engagements. It is being presented in association with rigor + ruckus, Jenny Gersten, and Ashley Melone & Nick Mills, among other producing partners. The engagement carries an age recommendation of 16 and up due to mature themes, strong language, sexual content and adult humor.

South Coast Repertory previously released a trailer for the show ahead of its earlier fall 2025 run, and the piece has also been booked for a run at Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago.

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