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Video: INTO THE WOODS Featured in South Coast Repertory's 'Here's the Story' Series

The Orange County theatre highlights the Sondheim and Lapine musical ahead of its Costa Mesa run.

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INTO THE WOODS is the subject of a new video from South Coast Repertory, part of the theatre's 'Here's the Story' series, offering a preview of the Tony Award-winning musical as it marks its 40th anniversary. The video promotes the Orange County theatre's upcoming production, running Sept. 12 through Oct. 18, 2026.

The musical features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine, who also directed the original Broadway production, with orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick. The story follows a Baker and his wife who venture into the forest to break a witch's curse, crossing paths with familiar fairy tale figures including Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and Jack. As the source material notes, 'familiar tales take on clever new lives,' though 'happily ever after' is never the whole story.

South Coast Repertory's production will be directed by Peter Rothstein and features a cast that includes Cooper Lee Bennett, Garrett Thomas Deagon, Michael Austin Deni, Christian Tyler Dorey, Chamblee Ferguson, Becca Claire Hart, Danielle Hope, Sierra Jimenez, Alexandra Melrose, Amanda Naughton, Valerie Perri, Mia Pinero, Franca Rosenblatt, Dylan Saunders, Jake Stiel, Katy Tang and Hailey Truong.

The production arrives on the heels of South Coast Repertory's 2026/27 season announcements, as the Tony Award-winning regional theater continues rolling out programming for its Costa Mesa stages.

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9/12 - 10/10/2026
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10/18 - 11/8/2026
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