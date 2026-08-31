Esai Morales, Hard Day's Night & More Set for Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters 2026 Finale

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The Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters are heading into the final days of their 2026 season in Laguna Beach, culminating in The Greatest Party of All Time on Friday, September 4.

The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show will remain open through Thursday, September 3, while the Pageant of the Masters' The Greatest of All Time will continue through September 4.

Actor Esai Morales will host the September 4 finale, which will feature live music from Beatles tribute band Hard Day's Night and a special final performance of the Pageant that will break with some of the production's longstanding traditions.

Pageant Performers Will Break Character for Final Show

For one night only, the Pageant's famously motionless “living pictures” will come to life in unexpected ways. Cast members will break character and step out of their poses, with additional surprises incorporated throughout the final performance of The Greatest of All Time.

The 2026 Pageant takes audiences through artists, innovators and works that have shaped generations, recreating art inspired by Michelangelo, Picasso, Monet, Van Gogh, Vermeer, Frida Kahlo, Norman Rockwell and more through its signature combination of live performers, elaborate sets, lighting, narration and music.

Audiences will have several remaining opportunities to see the production in its original form before the special September 4 finale.

Esai Morales to Draw Festival's Volvo Raffle Winner

The finale will also conclude the Festival's annual car raffle, with Morales drawing the winning ticket for a new 2026 Volvo XC90 B6, valued at more than $75,000. The winner may instead select $20,000 in cash.

Raffle tickets will remain available until 8 p.m. on September 4 for $5 each or five for $20. The winner does not need to be present.

Festival of Arts Fine Art Show Enters Final Days

The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show will continue through September 3, giving visitors a final opportunity to view and purchase original work from 120 Orange County artists working across painting, ceramics, glass, photography and other mediums.

The remaining days will also include artist demonstrations, hands-on activities at the Festival Art Center and nightly live entertainment.

Jeff Livingstone will perform August 31, followed by Slim Man on September 1. Red Corvette – A Tribute to Prince will take the stage September 2 as part of Tremendous Tributes, while the Scott Wilkie Band will perform during Art, Jazz, Wine & Chocolate on September 3. Performances begin at 5:30 p.m.

Festival of Arts Music Schedule

The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show runs through September 3, with the Pageant of the Masters continuing through September 4. Events take place at the Festival of Arts grounds, 650 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach, California.

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