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Spotlight: Krysta Rodriguez at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Direct from starring as Roxie Hart in Chicago

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Spotlight: Krysta Rodriguez at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Krysta Rodriguez, the triple-threat star of Broadway's Spring Awakening, The Addams Family, and First Date, makes her Segerstrom Center for the Arts debut September 10–12 at 7 pm in the intimate 300-seat Cabaret at the Costa Mesa venue. Get tickets now.

Rodriguez has captivated audiences across stage and screen. Broadway audiences know her from powerhouse roles in three hit shows, while television viewers recognize her as Ana Vargas on NBC's SMASH and as Liza Minnelli in Ryan Murphy's Halston. An actress, singer, and dancer, she brings boundless charisma to every performance.

As an Orange County School of the Arts graduate, Rodriguez returns home to the region for this special engagement. According to Town and Country, "Rodriguez is dynamite. Audiences should expect to be floored."

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