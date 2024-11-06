Video: JOAN at South Coast Repertory Theatre Teaser Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







South Coast Repertory is showcasing the legacy of Joan Rivers with the world premiere of Joan, written by Daniel Goldstein and directed by Ivers. Check out an all new teaser trailer here! Performances run through November 24.

Joan is presented with permission from Mills Entertainment and Melissa Rivers in association with Sheboygan Productions and Larry Amoros. Melissa Rivers serves as Creative Consultant.

Joan takes audiences from Borscht Belt showrooms and Greenwich Village nightclubs to “The Tonight Show” to Hollywood’s red carpets. Along the way, Rivers made and remade her career through triumph and tragedy. Experience the story of a pioneer and a mom—who were one and the same. Get up close and personal with the famously edgy, fearless and loving legend in this hilarious and heartbreaking account of an American Icon.

Through a tireless work ethic and constant evolution of her comedy, Rivers rose from those Borscht Belt showrooms and Greenwich Village clubs to receive her first Grammy nomination in 1984 for her gold-selling comedy album, “What Becomes A Semi Legend Most?” By then, she was already a comedy legend, playing to sold-out audiences on three continents, becoming the permanent guest host of “The Tonight Show,” and eventually helping to launch the Fox Television Network with “The Late Show, Starring Joan Rivers.”

Not stopping there, Rivers continued to reinvent herself, forging new paths and shattering glass ceilings along the way. She became one of the world’s most popular fashion experts, starting a jewelry collection for QVC, then revolutionizing what a trip along the red carpet means. Rivers took her signature phrase, “Who are you wearing?” and turned it into a fashion statement, hosting “Live from the Red Carpet” for the E! Network. Later, she hosted the hilarious “Fashion Police,” recapping the week’s celebrity fashion hits and misses.

Creatively, Rivers knew no boundaries. She wrote 12 books; several becoming New York Times Bestsellers, won “The Celebrity Apprentice,” starred in a documentary about that victory, and lent her voice to Shrek 2, “Spaceballs: The Animated Series,” “The Simpsons,” and PBS’ award-winning animated children’s series, “Arthur,” for which she received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination. She also appeared on Broadway three times. Her Joan Rivers: A Work in Progress by a Life in Progress, which she co-wrote and starred in, opened to rave reviews at The Geffen Playhouse, before playing to sold-out audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Joan features Tessa Auberjonois (Joan/Mrs. Molinsky), Andrew Borba (Dr. Molinsky/Edgar Rosenberg/Johnny Carson/Others), Elinor Gunn (Melissa/Young Joan) and Zachary Prince (Jimmy/Blake/Henry/Chet/Others), Lily Holleman and Raphael Goldstein are the understudies.

Comments