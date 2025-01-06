Pageant Of The Masters To Debut New FAMILY FUN FEST Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For the first time in its history, the Pageant of the Masters is introducing Family Fun Fest, an exciting new addition to the final day of its annual Open Casting Call.

Taking place on Sunday, January 12, 2025 from 2PM to 5PM, Family Fun Fest will offer a unique opportunity for attendees to experience the excitement of Casting Call while also enjoying an afternoon filled with eats from delicious food trucks, live music from DJ Wendy, art projects, interactive games, exclusive shopping, and more. Admission is free.

“We're thrilled to introduce Family Fun Fest as part of our Open Casting Call,” shared Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing and Public Relations. “This event isn't just about finding new volunteers—it's about celebrating the creativity, camaraderie, and community that define the Pageant of the Masters. Whether you're signing up to volunteer or simply joining in the festivities, Family Fun Fest promises an unforgettable experience for everyone.”

Attendees may explore the Bizarre Bazaar, where stage props, costumes, and artwork from past productions will be available for viewing and purchase, as well as enjoy the Festival gift shop's Last Chance Sale, featuring exclusive discounts on limited edition merchandise. Prospective volunteers can take photos with the larger-than-life Pageant sets, get creative with hands-on art activities, and test their skills with a variety of games. Delight in mouthwatering bites from local food trucks The Lime Truck (winners of The Food Network's Great Food Truck Race season 2 and All-Stars season) and Feeding Frenzy, with a complimentary voucher for one food item given to volunteers who sign up at Sunday's Casting Call. Food vouchers are limited to one voucher per person, valid only on the day of the event. Guests can also enjoy complimentary snacks and libations throughout the event. DJ Wendy will be playing upbeat music all afternoon, complementing the atmosphere and celebrating the creativity and talent that define the Pageant of the Masters.

Family Fun Fest is part of the Pageant's annual Open Casting Call for volunteers, taking place Friday, January 10 – Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA. During Casting Call, volunteers of all ages and sizes can sign up for on-stage or backstage roles in the world-renowned presentation of tableaux vivants.

Casting Call Schedule:

Friday, January 10: 7–9 p.m.

Saturday, January 11: 7–9 p.m.

Sunday, January 12: 2–5 p.m. (Family Fun Fest)

No theater experience is required, and all training will be provided. On-stage roles include posing in re-creations of works of art, with volunteers having their photo taken and over 30 measurements recorded at Casting Call for costume fittings. Backstage opportunities range from makeup and costume assistants to cast area coordinators and refreshment servers, among other positions. Flexible substitute roles are also available.

For more information about the Open Casting Call and volunteering with the Pageant of the Masters, visit www.foapom.com/volunteer. For those who are interested in volunteering, but are unable to attend the January 10-12 dates, private appointments may be set up by calling the Casting Department at (949) 494-3663 or casting@foapom.com.

