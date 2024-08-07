New Musical BRIGHT BLUE SKY Returns To Rose Center Theater In September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The critically acclaimed original musical Bright Blue Sky is set to return to the Rose Center Theater for a limited engagement on September 11th and 12th, 2024, at 7:30 PM. This production delves into the lives of ordinary people on an extraordinary day: September 11, 2001.

Bright Blue Sky offers a poignant and uplifting portrayal of hope, loss, and the enduring human spirit. Through a series of deeply heartfelt and charming episodes, the musical explores the lives of individuals working on the 104th floor of the World Trade Center as they confront the unimaginable. With its captivating music by Tim Nelson and heartfelt book and lyrics by Vincent Aniceto, Bright Blue Sky has earned the reputation as a must-see event.

"A very poignant story of 9/11. It moved us to tears many times. Extraordinary talent!" raved one audience member. Another shared, "I was moved to tears to see how deeply the story goes to tell of those who were affected by this event..." The production has also been praised for its beauty and impact, with audience members calling it "a beautiful production and a must-watch" and expressing the belief that "this powerful musical play should be in every theater for others to never forget how human we are."

Bright Blue Sky is a production that will stay with you long after the final curtain. Don't miss this opportunity to experience a truly unforgettable theatrical journey.

Performance Details:

Dates: September 11-12, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Location: Rose Center Theater, 14140 All American Way, Westminster, CA 92683

Run Time: Approximately 90 minutes, no intermission

Suggested for ages 13+

Production Team:

Director: Vincent Aniceto

Musical Director: Tim Nelson

Choreographer: Jennifer Matthews

Technical Director: Chris Caputo

