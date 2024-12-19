Laguna Art Museum Announces 43rd Annual California Cool Art Auction

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Laguna Art Museum has unveiled details of its highly anticipated 43rd Annual California Cool Art Auction benefiting Laguna Art Museum. This marquee event, showcasing the best of California art, will take place beginning on February 15, 2025, with both online and in-person events offering art enthusiasts an unparalleled experience.

Bidding for the auction opens online on February 19 via Bidsquare, featuring a curated selection of works from many of California's most acclaimed artists. The artwork will also be available for preview in person at the museum with paid admission beginning on February 15 or virtually on Bidsquare starting February 19.

The festivities culminate on March 1, 2025, with an unforgettable in-person benefit event at Laguna Art Museum from 6–10 P.M. The evening promises an electrifying live auction, a paddle raise, specialty cocktails and appetizers, live music, artist meet-and-greets and a red-carpet experience.

“We're proud to host a night that not only celebrates incredible art and artists but also directly supports Laguna Art Museum's vibrant educational and exhibition programs,” said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of Laguna Art Museum. “The California Cool Art Auction is a true highlight of our year, offering an exciting mix of emerging and established talent in California's dynamic art scene.”

In addition to the main event, a portion of the auction collection will be on view in a special exhibition titled Only OC, opening on January 25. The remainder of the auction collection will be on view at the museum beginning February 15.

The museum-curated auction lineup includes over 100 works from sought-after California artists. Proceeds directly benefit the museum's major initiatives, including exhibitions, educational programs and community outreach efforts, ensuring Laguna Art Museum's continued impact in 2025 and beyond.

March 1 Benefit Highlights

Guests at the live event will enjoy:

A dynamic live auction and paddle raise led by Auctioneer, Zack Krone

A silent auction on Bidsquare offering the convenience of bidding in-room or remotely

Specialty cocktails and hors d'oeuvres crafted for the occasion

Exclusive artist meet-and-greets

Live music and a red-carpet welcome

Tickets for this exclusive event are available now at 41554.blackbaudhosting.com/41554/2025-California-Cool-Art-Auction-Benefit-and-Bash.

