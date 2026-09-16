LITTLE WOMEN to Open at Vanguard University's Lyceum Theater

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Vanguard University will present Little Women, a stage adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's beloved coming-of-age classic, at the university's Lyceum Theater this December. Performances will run December 3-13. This is a drama adapted by Marisha Chamberlain based on the Novel by Louisa May Alcott. Director is Katelyn Spurgin.

The perfect holiday show!!! Under the guidance of their beloved mother, the four young March sisters - tempestuous Jo, motherly Meg, shy Beth, and spoiled baby Amy - struggle to keep their family going while Father is away in the Civil War. In this beautifully dramatized adaptation of the classic novel, even as turmoil, illness, and sibling rivalry cast their shadows, each girl strives to find her true self.

Katelyn Spurgin (Director), (MLitt, MFA) is a multi-hyphenate artist with fifteen years of experience working and playing in the theatre industry. She holds a Master of Letters and Master of Fine Arts in Shakespeare and Performance from Mary Baldwin University in partnership with the American Shakespeare Center. She also studied Shakespeare at Oxford and the University of St Andrews. In addition to performing in the Southern California region, Katelyn also teaches theater courses at Vanguard University and English courses at Concordia University. Some of her past directing credits include Macbeth, Narnia, Fiddler on the Roof, and Bye, Bye, Birdie. Selected performance credits include Silvia, Lucetta and Launce (Two Gentlemen of Verona), Mother (Fancy Nancy: the Musical), Beatrice (Much Ado About Nothing), Donobert (The Birth of Merlin), Duke of York and Richmond (Richard III), and Polyneices in the world premiere of The Fall of Thebes. www.katelynspurgin.com

Cast includes Shekinah Rainwater, Christina Rose, Morgan Garcia, Tay Estrada, Anabelle Rigg, Anabelle Collins, Avary Morales, Dylan Cranford, Jordan Silva, Matthew Barge, and Dominic Arvielo.

Designers include Kaitlyn Campbell (Scenic Designer), Lia Hansen (Costume and Makeup Designer), Ken Lennon (Lighting Designer), and Ethan Shou (Assistant Lighting Designer).

Crew includes Kaitlyn Campbell (Technical Director), Jim Huffman (Associate Technical Director); Aurelia Morales (Stage Manager); Rowan Tobin (Assistant Stage Manager); Ruth Gray (Green Room Manager); Faith Horne, Kendra Barnhart, and Michael Oliva-Hernandez (Costume Crew); Lia Louangamath and Haley Barbour (Props); Kaitlyn Campbell (Audio Supervisor); Marcelo Frutos (Light Board Operator); Hailey Collins and Isaiah Mix-Granados (Lighting Technicians and Spotlight Operators); Owen Priesz (Sound Technician); Giana Garcia and Carmela Miars (Box Office); Ellie Souza (Golf Cart Driver).

Production Staff include Susan K. Berkompas (Theatre Department Chair and Director); Montana Leyva and Natalia Elizalde (Production Managers); Lily Hinojosa (Theatre Manager); Dylan Thomas Cranford and Anabelle Collins (Assistant Theatre Managers).

All performances are presented on the campus of Vanguard University, in the Lyceum Theater. Ticket prices are $17 for general admission and $15 for seniors, children, college students, and groups (this does not include service and processing fees). Tickets may be purchased at www.vanguardtickets.com or by calling the Theatre Department box office at 714-668-6145. This show is appropriate for ages 6 and up. No babes in arms.

Performance dates and times are December 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12 & 13 (Wednesday- Saturday 7:30PM and Saturday & Sunday 2:00PM)

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