Photos: INTO THE WOODS At South Coast Repertory

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South Coast Repertory has released production photos from its new production of Into the Woods, now playing on the Segerstrom Stage through October 18. Take a look at the cast in action below!

The Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine musical opens SCR's 63rd season and marks the theatre's first production of Into the Woods. Originally scheduled to run through October 10, the production has been extended through October 18.

Directed by Peter Rothstein with musical direction by Wiley Deweese, Into the Woods features a 12-member cast led by Danielle Hope as the Baker's Wife, Valerie Perri as the Witch, Mia Pinero as Cinderella and Dylan Saunders as the Baker.

The cast also includes Cooper Lee Bennett as Rapunzel's Prince/Steward, Michael Austin Deni as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf, Christian Tyler Dorey as Jack, Chamblee Ferguson as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Becca Claire Hart as Rapunzel/Florinda, Amanda Naughton as Cinderella's Stepmother/Granny/Giant, Katy Tang as Jack's Mother/Cinderella's Mother and Hailey Truong as Little Red Riding Hood/Lucinda.

The production celebrates the 40th anniversary of the musical, which premiered at The Old Globe in San Diego in 1986 before opening on Broadway the following year. The original Broadway production earned three Tony Awards, including Best Original Score for Sondheim and Best Book of a Musical for Lapine.

The creative team includes Adam Koch (scenic design), Danielle Nieves (costume design), Lonnie Rafael Alcaraz (lighting design), Noel Nichols of UptownWorks (sound design), Greg Emetaz (projection design) and Michael Polak (intimacy consultant). Talia Krispel is the production stage manager. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Rose Bochner, CSA and Brian Sutow, CSA.

Into the Woods runs through October 18 at South Coast Repertory.

Photo Credit: Scott Smeltzer.

Hailey Truong and Michael Deni

Danielle Hope, Dylan Saunders and Valerie Perri

The Cast of INTO THE WOODS

Christian Tyler Dorey

The Cast of INTO THE WOODS

The Cast of INTO THE WOODS

Danielle Hope and Dylan Saunders

Michael Deni and Cooper Lee Bennett

Becca Claire Hart and Danielle Hope

Mia Pinero and Michael Deni

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