ONCE UPON A MATTRESS to Open at Vanguard University's Lyceum Theater

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Vanguard University will present Once Upon a Mattress, running October 15 through November 1 at the university's Lyceum Theater in Costa Mesa. Music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay Thompson, Marshall Barer, and Dean Fuller. Director is Susan K. Berkompas; Music Director/Band Leader is David Diiorio; and Choreographers are Isaac Yescas, Susan Berkompas, with Christina Rose.

Once Upon a Mattress

The beloved musical that catapulted comedic genius Carol Burnett to stardom, Once Upon a Mattress, flips the classic fairytale 'Princess and the Pea' story on its head! This is a raucous, vibrant musical comedy filled with silly, fast-paced humor and buckets of physical comedy, often highlighting the battle of wits between Winnifred and the Queen! The plot hinges on a restrictive royal marriage ban where no one can marry until the prince does, forcing Lady Larken and Sir Harry to seek a bride for him...enter Princess Winnifred!!! This is your show if you love to laugh out loud!!!

SUSAN K. BERKOMPAS (Director) holds a B.F.A./M.F.A. in Acting and Directing from CalRep; Professor Berkompas has served as Theatre Department Chair for twenty-eight years at VU. She is a member of SDC, SAG, and AFTRA. She is the recipient of the KCACTF Excellence in Education and Gold Medallion awards and is an alumnus of Directors Lab West. She studied Shakespeare with Sir John Barton at the British American Drama Academy in Oxford. She is the founder and Producing Artistic Director of American Coast Theater Company, and she serves as department chair of theatre arts at Vanguard University where she teaches acting and directing courses. Sue has directed over 100 shows such as Othello, Metamorphoses, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Crucible, Kiss Me Kate, Bullshot Crummond, Journey to the Center of the Earth, Cinderella, The Importance of Being Earnest musical, and Life Without Parole. Her favorite acting roles have been Gertrude (Hamlet), Eleanor (The Lion in Winter), Blanche (A Streetcar Named Desire), Kate (All My Sons), Kate (Taming of the Shrew), Joy (Shadowlands) and Edith/Edie (Gray Gardens), Amanda (The Glass Menagerie) and Linda Loman (Death of a Salesman). www.SusanBerkompas.com

David Diiorio (Music Director/Band Leader) has music directed and played piano for over fifty musicals, primarily for colleges, high schools, and community theaters. David was music director for ACTC's The Spitfire Grill and is playing his second year for ACTC's Christmas Cabaret 2026.

Isaac Yescas (Dance Choreographer) is a Vanguard Theatre major alumni class of 2022! He has been working professionally around Southern California and is currently living one of his childhood dreams as a parade performer at Disneyland! He is excited to return once again, this time as choreographer! Recent professional and Lyceum Theater credits include Romeo (Newsies, 5 Star Theatricals), Ponyboy Curtis (The Outsiders, Phantom Projects), Liver lips Louie (Guys and Dolls, VU), Jeter (Footloose, VU and The Gem), Doody (Grease, VU), and featured dancer (Chess, ACTC) ! Isaac would like to thank his family, friends, and God for their unwavering love, support and blessings!

DESIGNERS include Kaitlyn Campbell (Scenic Designer), Michael Mulligan (Puppet Designer), Lia Hansen (Puppet King Costume Designer, Makeup Designer, and Costumer), Haven Hansen (Puppet Costume Designer) Annabelle Rigg (Assistant Costume Designer), Ken Lennon (Lighting Designer), and Ethan Shou (Assistant Lighting Designer). Production staff includes Kaitlyn Campbell (Technical Director), James Huffman (Assistant Technical Director), Eric Backus (Audio Engineer), and puppet workshop by Rachel Williams.

CAST includes Faith Horne, Dylan Cranford, Dominic Arvielo, Owen Priesz, Ruth Gray, Ian Miller, Matthew Barge, Kendra Barnhart, Christina Rose, Giana Garcia, Isaac Yescas, Ellie Souza, Esta Kamau, Gracie Carbonetti, Haley Barbour, Kaitlyn Ponton, Michael Oliva-Hernandez, and Ashley Nunez.

BAND includes David Diiorio (Piano), Keira Pinedo (Flute), Michelle Rodes (Bass Guitar), and Noah Perez (Trumpet 1).

CREW includes Kaitlyn Campbell (Technical Director), Jim Huffman (Assistant Technical Director); Ethan Shou (Stage Manager); Lia Louangamath (Assistant Stage Manager); Christina Rose & Michael Hernandez Oliva (Dance Captains); Ava Morales (Green Room Manager); Aurelia Morales, Joseph Amos, and Annie Rigg (Costume Crew); Rowen Tobin and Lia Louangamath (Props); Kaitlyn Campbell (Audio Supervisor); Marcelo Frutos (Light Board Operator); Hailey Collins and Isaiah Mix-Granados (Lighting Technicians and Spotlight Operators); Tay Estrada and Anabelle Collins (Sound Technicians); Morgan Garcia and Shekinah Rainwater (Box Office); Audrey Hall (Golf Cart Driver).

PRODUCTION STAFF includes Susan K. Berkompas (Theatre Department Chair); Montana Leyva and Natalia Elizalde (Production Managers); Lily Hinojosa (Theatre Manager); Dylan Thomas Cranford and Anabelle Collins (Assistant Theatre Managers).

Tickets

All performances are presented on the campus of Vanguard University, in the Lyceum Theater. Ticket prices are $22 for general admission and $18 for seniors, children, college students, and groups (this does not include service and processing fees). Tickets may be purchased at www.VanguardTickets.com or by calling the Theatre Department box office at 714-668-6145 or email us at BoxOffice@Vanguard.edu. This production is suitable for ages 6 and up, no babes in arms.

Performance dates and times are October 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30, and 31 at 7:30 pm; and October 17, 18, 24, 25, 31, and November 1 at 2:00 pm.

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