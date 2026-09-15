Video: BLIND RUNNER by Mehr Theatre Group Comes to South Coast Repertory

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BLIND RUNNER, a production from Mehr Theatre Group, is the subject of a new video shared by South Coast Repertory ahead of the show's engagement on the Julianne Argyros Stage. The clip introduces audiences to the international touring production, which the theatre notes has been called 'mesmerizing' by The Guardian.

The play interweaves the destinies of three Iranians and centers on a man who, at the insistence of his wife, a political prisoner, agrees to help a blind woman train for a race in Paris. After the pair finish third, they take on a far more dangerous challenge: attempting to run the 38-kilometer Channel Tunnel from France to the UK in just a few hours to avoid the first train of the morning. The text and direction come from Amir Reza Koohestani, and the piece is performed in Persian with English supertitles.

The Costa Mesa engagement is presented in association with the University of California, Irvine's Claire Trevor School for the Arts Department of Drama, and is scheduled to run on the Julianne Argyros Stage from Oct. 18 through Nov. 8, 2026.

The production marks one of several offerings South Coast Repertory has brought to its stages recently, following the theatre's 40th anniversary staging of INTO THE WOODS earlier in the season.

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