ASSASSINS to Open at Curtis Theatre in Brea

NEW! Costa Mesa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Costa Mesa & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Curtis Theatre has announced the upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim's multiple Tony Award-winning musical Assassins, running from October 9th through October 18th, 2026.

A true theatrical tour-de-force, Stephen Sondheim's Assassins combines his signature blend of intelligently stunning lyrics and beautiful music with a panoramic story of our nation's culture of celebrity and the violent means some will use to obtain it. Shown through the lives of nine individuals who assassinated or tried to assassinate the President of the United States, Assassins is a gripping historical one-act musical that explores the dark side of the American experience.

Directed by Jonathan Infante, Assassins features one of Sondheim's most daring and eclectic scores, blending country, gospel, pop, and folk. Bold, original, disturbing and alarmingly funny, Assassins is perhaps the most controversial musical ever written.

The production features a powerhouse ensemble of local talent, including Brandon Sanchez, Taras Wybaczynsky Jr., Jaycob Hunter, Spike Pulice, Jake Burnett, Christopher Diem, Genevieve Kauper, Reese Chavez, Aaron Lipp, Luis Alex Rodriguez, Kelly Martin, Zach Hoffman, Jack Hodsgon, Madilyn Grace, Jeremy Cooley, Jared Kaitz, and Wyatt Mitchison.

Ticket Information: Tickets are available now at the Curtis Theatre box office or online. Given its dark humor, powerful music, and compelling story, early booking is highly recommended.

Content Advisory: Mature themes, including depictions of violence, theatrical gunshots, racial slurs, and references to real-life violent events. Themes include sensitive topics including mental illness, racism, political extremism, and the motivations behind acts of violence.

About the Curtis Theatre:

The Curtis Theatre, located in the heart of Brea, is a vibrant performing arts center dedicated to providing high-quality entertainment and educational opportunities for the community. Through diverse programming and partnerships, the theatre

strives to cultivate a welcoming and inclusive space for artists and audiences alike

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 46 Days 06 Hrs 23 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Love Theater in Costa Mesa? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Don't Miss a Costa Mesa News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming