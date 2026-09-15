ASSASSINS to Open at Curtis Theatre in Brea
Directed by Jonathan Infante, the Sondheim classic explores American history through the lives of nine presidential assassins.
The Curtis Theatre has announced the upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim's multiple Tony Award-winning musical Assassins, running from October 9th through October 18th, 2026.
A true theatrical tour-de-force, Stephen Sondheim's Assassins combines his signature blend of intelligently stunning lyrics and beautiful music with a panoramic story of our nation's culture of celebrity and the violent means some will use to obtain it. Shown through the lives of nine individuals who assassinated or tried to assassinate the President of the United States, Assassins is a gripping historical one-act musical that explores the dark side of the American experience.
Directed by Jonathan Infante, Assassins features one of Sondheim's most daring and eclectic scores, blending country, gospel, pop, and folk. Bold, original, disturbing and alarmingly funny, Assassins is perhaps the most controversial musical ever written.
The production features a powerhouse ensemble of local talent, including Brandon Sanchez, Taras Wybaczynsky Jr., Jaycob Hunter, Spike Pulice, Jake Burnett, Christopher Diem, Genevieve Kauper, Reese Chavez, Aaron Lipp, Luis Alex Rodriguez, Kelly Martin, Zach Hoffman, Jack Hodsgon, Madilyn Grace, Jeremy Cooley, Jared Kaitz, and Wyatt Mitchison.
Ticket Information: Tickets are available now at the Curtis Theatre box office or online. Given its dark humor, powerful music, and compelling story, early booking is highly recommended.
Content Advisory: Mature themes, including depictions of violence, theatrical gunshots, racial slurs, and references to real-life violent events. Themes include sensitive topics including mental illness, racism, political extremism, and the motivations behind acts of violence.
About the Curtis Theatre:
The Curtis Theatre, located in the heart of Brea, is a vibrant performing arts center dedicated to providing high-quality entertainment and educational opportunities for the community. Through diverse programming and partnerships, the theatre
strives to cultivate a welcoming and inclusive space for artists and audiences alike
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