Festival Of Arts Acquires Artwork From 2024 Exhibiting Artists For Permanent Art Collection

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach has acquired three exceptional works by Festival artists Bruce Burr, Susan Hoehn and David Milton for its esteemed Permanent Art Collection. These creations showcase outstanding craftsmanship and creativity while beautifully reflecting each artist's distinct style. They will join the Collection's more than 1,000 historic two- and three-dimensional pieces, which collectively serve as a time capsule, preserving the evolution of the Southern California art scene and underscoring the Festival's significant influence over the past century.

"It is with great pride that we congratulate Bruce, Susan and David on their selection for the Festival of Arts permanent collection," said Festival of Arts Exhibits Director Christine Georgantas. "Their artwork is a testament to the caliber and artistic talent on display at the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and we are thrilled to include their pieces in the collection.”

The newly acquired pieces are Bruce Burr's “Let's See About That,” Susan Hoehn's “Library Entrance,” and David Milton's “Hollywood & Vine.”

Bruce Burr's acrylic painting, “Let's See About That” is a celebration of individual empowerment. The figure's open-armed pose is both inviting and intimidating, while the wide-brimmed hat hides an implied hint of mischief in her eyes. The black dress, from Christian Dior's 1949 Spring/Summer collection, has been stripped of its light-based sculpting to shift the focus to the face and chest. The combination of haute couture with a reserved model represents a contrast between darkness and light. Burr, born in Texas and raised in Wyoming and Colorado, developed an interest in both art and cars simultaneously. After completing degrees in English and working in clothing design, Burr returned to art. His playful sense of humor shines through in pieces like ‘Goatzilla' and ‘See The USA', and subtly in other works within his collection of prints.

Susan Hoehn's oil on canvas painting, “Library Entrance,” captures the entrance to the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens. Hoehn, who earned a B.A. in Art from the University of California, Berkeley, has long admired The Huntington and been intrigued by the lives of its historical residents. Her depiction of museum goers juxtaposes current culture with historical masterpieces. Inspired by the fact that the Huntingtons' children and grandchildren needed to be announced by the butler upon entering the library, Hoehn contrasts this formality with the ease of modern access. Her paintings invite viewers to experience the same delight she felt when capturing these scenes.

David Milton's “Hollywood & Vine” is a realistic portrayal of the iconic sign on Hollywood Boulevard. Using watercolor and pastel, Milton captures this famous location, which was once a celebrity hotspot but has since been converted into lofts. A native New Yorker, Milton specializes in recreating vintage architecture from the 1930s to the 1950s, often documenting buildings that have been lost to demolition. His skills in photography and watercolor enable him to preserve these disappearing American landmarks with remarkable color depth and emotional intensity. Milton's work is featured in many corporate collections and has been exhibited in museums such as the Palm Springs Desert Museum and the Laguna Beach Art Museum.

These three artworks will join the historic pieces in the Permanent Art Collection, each bringing its own unique influence to the art world of Southern California and the Festival of Arts. Together, they not only reflect the artists' distinct perspectives but also enrich the Collection, reinforcing its legacy as a vital cultural archive.

To learn more about the Festival of Arts and the Permanent Art Collection visit foapom.com/collection or download the free Bloomberg Connects app at foapom.com/bloomberg-connects. The Festival's Collection are presented in themed exhibits at foaSOUTH and loaned out to museums and institutions for specific exhibitions.

